Sailor Brinkley was seen looking stunning in her Alice costume. Pic credit: @sailorbrinkleycook/Instagram

Sailor Brinkley Cook looks like the spitting image of Natalie Portman’s character, Alice, from the 2004 film Closer. For Halloween, she showed off her impressive costume to her fans on Sunday morning.

Sailor was in front of a building, giving her best poses. She wore a purple bra top that was covered in stars. It was lined with silver lining and adorned fringes at the hem of the top that skimmed her thigh.

She paired the outfit with sequin shorts that showed off the model’s toned legs.

Like the character Alice, Sailor wore a bright pink wig with thick bangs that stopped right at her shoulders.

The Sacred and Divine creative director opted for no accessories but was stunned by her makeup. She wore gold eyeshadow with thick winged eyeliner and a deep pink lip.

On her photo carousel, Sailor showcased her and her friend dancing in a dimly lit club in slow motion, signaling that this was a fun Halloween weekend for them.

Sailor Brinkley Cook was seen looking pretty in pink

Sailor looked fantastic while enjoying her day at the park. She was sitting at a blue picnic table, smiling ear to ear.

She wore a pink floral dress, looking stunning as ever. The dress was floor-length and had lace detailing along the bustline to mimic lingerie.

Sailor wore her long hair down, letting it cascade off her shoulders in light waves. Her makeup was kept natural, opting out eye makeup and nude lipstick.

Sailor Brinkley Cook Launches her brand, Sacred and Divine

Sailor Brinkley Cook looked stunning as she showed off her promotional photoshoot for her brand Sacred and Divine. As the creative director and face of the brand, she has launched a line of candles and jewelry.

She was on Instagram wearing a beige see-through lace dress. The gown sported an asymmetrical neckline with patches of green along the ensemble.

On the dress’s skirt, it sported a high slit that cut off right at the model’s thigh. Her makeup made her look ethereal with glitter, purple blush, and brown satin lipstick.

She revealed that she used candles to help her with stress relief in everyday life, which inspired this business endeavor.

She told Instagram, “Sacred and divine is my way to bring a mindful ritual into my everyday routine. When life feels overwhelming, I know I can find a moment to light my candle, speak my affirmations and be intentional with my thoughts. My sincerest hope is that this collection reminds you to create space in this chaotic life to feel connected to the beauty of the universe and your higher power every day.”