Sailor Brinkley-Cook apologizes for ‘tone deaf’ Good Morning America interview

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has apologized and distanced herself from a recent interview on Good Morning America.

Sailor, who is the daughter of the super-model Christie Brinkley, gave an interview on Good Morning America on Friday, May 29. During the interview, she talked about her struggles with anorexia and body dysmorphia with ABC correspondent Deborah Roberts.

According to Sailor, her supermodel mom, Christie Brinkly, was never aware of how serious her body image struggles had been (see a video of the interview below).

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said growing up the daughter of a supermodel did not help. She was “a little bit overweight” and people teased her about it. This damaged her self-esteem and led to dysmorphia and anorexia.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook described the interview as “tone-deaf”

However, Sailor was displeased and upset when she saw the interview that was aired on Good Morning America.

She later took to her Instagram Story to issue a lengthy statement distancing herself from the interview. She described it as “tone-deaf.”

She insisted that much of what she said during the interview was omitted and that as a result, the interview that was aired did not accurately reflect the conversation she had with Roberts.

“I’m a little upset about the GMA piece that aired this morning,” she wrote. “I have nothing but respect for GMA and (correspondent) Deborah (Roberts), and have nothing negative to say about either one. But I wanted to set some things straight.”

She said the tone of the interview was different from what she had expected. She said she had been told that the segment would portray a positive and inspirational picture of mental health issues but she was disappointed about what she saw on air.

“When I agreed to do this interview I was under the impression that it would be in a positive light and would be inspirational. I ONLY agreed to do it during this awful time in America, because I thought it would be a small beacon of positivity for people who have dealt with the same things as me.”

Sailor apologized for the interview

Brinkley-Cook then went on to apologize for the interview, saying that GMA did not fairly edit it. She said it would have been different had she been responsible for the editing.

“It would’ve been shown in a very different light and would’ve highlighted the inspirational things I said rather than the explanation of what I went through as a 15-year-old.”

Brinkley-Cook had talked about her body image issues on Instagram

Sailor first talked about her eating disorder and body image issues in an Instagram post earlier in the week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAlbN1EAfof/

She took Instagram to complain that her body dysmorphia and eating disorder tendencies were surfacing again.

She said she was “sick and tired of the photoshop” and that she’d been making herself miserable about her body fat and regretting that she was not as skinny as before.