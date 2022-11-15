Sage Erickson poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @sageerickson/Instagram

Sage Erickson looked beachy and gorgeous as she sipped a beer on the sand this week.

The professional surfer wore a tiny black bikini as she sat and let the surf wash over her while sipping a bottle of Big Wave ale by Kona Brewing Co., who she’s been working with regularly.

The 31-year-old looked bronzed from sitting in the sun and let her long blonde hair blow in the breeze in beachy waves.

Sage has previously posted other images for the brand, sharing a photo of herself sitting on a pier at sunset holding a bottle, wearing a striped cardigan and jeans.

Kona Brewing also has a few images on its own page in collaboration with the surfer.

Sage was born in California and moved with her family to Hawaii when she was nine. She has been surfing competitively since the age of 14.

Sage Erickson shows off her surf skills with Outerknown

Sage has been surfing competitively for the past 17 years and has had several partnerships with well-known brands. However, she didn’t always feel they aligned with her values. In 2020 she joined forces with the sustainable clothing brand, Outerknown, which was started by pro-surfer Kelly Slater.

Outerknown launched a range of womenswear back in 2020, having previously only catered to men, and felt that Sage was the perfect face for their brand.

In a statement on their website announcing the partnership, they wrote, “Sage was a natural fit for Outerknown because she’s a world-traveling professional surfer and so much more. She embodies all that we stand for as a brand through her lifestyle and values. With roots in Southern California and Hawaii, she has a deep respect for the ocean, health and wellness, and living in sync with nature.”

Sage often wears the brand while surfing and tags them to promote them to her 323K followers.

Sage Erickson visits the Mission Pacific Hotel

Sage recently paid a visit to the Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California.

She posted an Instagram Reel of her idyllic stay, which showed her checking out her balcony ocean view, working out in the gym, and enjoying some delicious food in the restaurant.

She captioned her chilled video, “Southern California dreaming @missionpacifichotel.”

The boutique hotel opened in May 2021 and provides an idyllic haven, describing itself as “a coastal mecca for the creatives, the doers, the romantics and the sun chasers.”