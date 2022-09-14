Sadie Sink wows fans in plunging cutout red dress

Sadie Sink’s blue eyes look gorgeous with pink eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sadie Sink wowed fans in a plunging cutout red dress.

The Stranger Things star attended the premiere of her latest movie, The Whale, at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Ontario.

Sink is playing Brendan Fraser’s daughter in the upcoming movie.

The American actress showed up to the premiere wearing a stunning red dress that has a cutout on her right side, front, and back.

Her red hair was styled to the opposite side in very loose curls.

She opted for almost no accessories, except for a ring and her makeup was very simple, making her eyes pop with a small wing.

Sadie Sink stuns in red for The Whale premiere

Also attending this premiere were her co-stars Brendan Fraser, Ty Simpkins director Darren Aronofsky, and writer Samuel D. Hunter.

Sink and Fraser also attended the movie’s premiere the week before at the Venice Film Festival, where they received a six-minute standing ovation that brought Fraser to tears. Even though the movie hasn’t come out yet, critics have stated it is an amazing film and a great comeback to the big screen for Fraser.

The 20-year-old told Collider, “It was a really small cast and a small set, and we had a whole three weeks of rehearsal and Darren kind of wanted to treat it as if it were a play, because The Whale originally was a play. The way he staged it and the way we rehearsed it, the same as you would do in a theater company, he taped the walls of the set and everything so that we could rehearse in a mock space I guess.”

Sadie Sink appears in Taylor Swift’s music video for All Too Well

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that the superstar Taylor Swift is re-releasing all her old records that she doesn’t own, one by one.

There is a song called All Too Well on her album Red, which became one of the fan’s favorite songs ever, and also gave us a glance at Swifts’ relationship with much older actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Now, Swift decided to give the song the attention it deserves, and release a 10-minute version with never-heard-before lyrics. For the music video, she cast Sink and Dylan O’Brien, who portray the couple so amazingly.

Sink talked to Billboard about her experience and said, “[Swift is] someone that I’ve always wanted to work with, but never thought that I would on anything because I never thought our paths would cross in any way. She’s such an incredible human being and so smart, so grounded. Just everything you’d want her to be and just as a friend, as a director, as a mentor it’s really incredible to have her. That experience was really, really special and yeah, it was kind of a cool opportunity to step out of being a kid on screen.”

Watch the incredible performance of these two talented actors in the All Too Well music video.