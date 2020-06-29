Sacha Baron Cohen trolls 3% event in Olympia, Washington, with ‘Wuhan Flu’ singalong

Sacha Baron Cohen is at it again, as the comedian crashed a 3% event in Washington and trolled an entire audience of a far-right group.

The man who trolled conservatives in everything from Borat to Who is America? is back at it again and has the entire Washington Three Percent group angry they were duped.

Sacha Baron Cohen crashes alt-right event

At the last minute, a new sponsor paid a large sum of money to perform at the Washington Three Percent event in Olympia.

However, when the performer showed up in overalls and looking like he just crawled out of the hills, things went wrong at the event.

Cohen, in disguise, took the stage with security flanking him and then began to perform a racist song, which videos showed many in the crowd singing along with, cheering, and laughing about the “Wuhan Flu.”

There were even people in the crowd who yelled, “that’s right, buddy!”

When the organization’s leaders realized what was happening, they tried to cut off the performance, but that was what the hired security was there for. They protected Cohen and blocked anyone from pulling the plug.

By the end, the cheering and singing crowd realized they had been duped, and their laughter turned to anger.

Sacha Baron Cohen succeeded in what he had set out to achieve.

“It was just kind of a kick in the teeth,” Matt Marshall, the founder and former leader of the Washington Three Percent, told NPR.

“I mean, they played the game,” Marshall said. “We talked to them about how frustrating it was to be labeled racist, and they agreed with us. Like, we really let the guard down and trusted them.”

What is the Washington Three Percent?

The Washington State Three Percent is a “constitutionalist” group with militia ties, according to NPR.

Marshall dismisses accusations that the group is a white supremacist organization and said that they are just a group of gun activists who are trying to get people to prepare.

He also was not happy with the Sacha Baron Cohen stunt.

“Somebody just spent a whole lot of money trying to set us up,” Marshall told NPR. He did admit there were people there who were chanting and singing along, saying it was “unfortunate.”

Marshall did claim that a “Jewish member of the Washington Three Percent” tried to get a bullhorn to drown out Cohen’s performance.