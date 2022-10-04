Sabrina Sato stands out in thigh-skimming minidress and sheer bodysuit

Sabrina Sato attends the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Bermondsey in London, England. Pic credit: Backgrid

Sabrina Sato turned heads in a burgundy minidress and full-body suit at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.

The show was held in London, England, during London’s Fashion Week.

Sabrina’s thigh-high minidress was made of form-fitting velvet and featured a sleeveless design.

Her matching fishnet body suit, worn underneath the minidress, covered her neck, hands, and the heels of her feet.

She was sporting a pair of black ankle-high, platform thong sandals, which showed off her polish-free toes.

As an accessory, she carried a black leather handbag with a chain strap. Her hair was parted down the center and pulled back, showing off her natural-looking makeup, brown lipstick, and signature mole on her forehead.

Sabrina Sato is camera ready in her minidress and full-body suit. Pic credit: Backgrid

Burberry show was postponed following the queen’s death

With respect to the announcement of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the British Fashion Council canceled all “non-essential” events including parties and openings. They did, however, allow an exception for runway shows.

Many shows chose to cancel altogether, while some, such as Burberry, postponed theirs to a later date. Burberry shared the following statement, regarding the postponement, “Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we have taken the decision to reschedule our Spring Summer 2023 runway show to 12:00 PM on Monday 26 September. We will present our collection before an intimate live audience in London.”

The show originally was scheduled to take place on September 19, 2022. Burberry is the largest luxury fashion brand in England.

The theme of the show was inspired by the British seaside, to which Bella Hadid was notable one of the models in the show.

Sabrina Sato’s long career in entertainment

Sabrina is very well known in the world of Brazilian entertainment. Her career began in 1989 when she was a dancer on the tv show Dominagão do Faustão. The show featured live music performances and special segments.

She also had a brief appearance in a telenovela before being cast in 2003 on Big Brother Brazil 3, where she finished in sixth place.

Later that year she became the main reporter on a radio turned television show called Pânico na TV. She wowed audiences with her risky and unusual tricks, such as eating bugs and being buried alive. Sabrina left the show in 2014.

Since 2014, Sabrina has hosted her own Brazilian show, which has included an appearance from Justin Timberlake. In addition to her television work, she has also acted in 10 films and has posed for Playboy twice. She has even appeared on the cover of Vogue Brazil.