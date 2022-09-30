Sabrina Elba stuns in plunging nude top and matching tight pants

Sabrina Elba looks fabulous in an all-nude look. Pic Credit: @sabrinaelba/Instagram

Sabrina Elba looked incredible in a full nude color outfit for her latest fashion event.

The beautiful model stole the show while arriving at the Burberry runway event at London Fashion Week.

She wore an off-the-shoulder low-cut nude top with matching tight pants that showed off her physique.

She paired the nude look with matching heels, silver rings, and oversized sunglasses.

She also showed off her luxury brown and white Burberry bag.

Sabrina’s appearance at this LFW event marks one of many Burberry events she has come to support.

Sabrina Elba’s modeling career

Sabrina is much more than just Idris Elba’s wife. She’s also a fabulous model and entrepreneur.

A few weeks ago, she attended several designer shows for the Paris Fashion Show. From Elie Saab to Alexandre Vautheier, she looked incredible at each event.

During the fashion week, she opened up the runway show for legendary designer Tony Ward Couture. And she definitely did not disappoint.

She wore a sleeveless black braless velvet top with a textured maxi pencil skirt.

She paired the look with her signature straight bangs, natural makeup, and matching fingerless gloves that covered her arms.

She posted about her runway experience and wrote, “Had the most amazing experience opening the @tonywardcouture show in Paris 🥹 thank you to the whole team!”

Sabrina Elba launches her skincare company

A few weeks ago, Sabrina launched her own skincare company S’ABLE Labs, along with Idris Elba. The former pageant queen is known for posting about her well-known skin and beauty regime.

She celebrated the collaboration’s launch party with a social media post and said, “I can’t thank enough everyone who came out to support @sable.labs last night. It was such an emotional experience to finally be able to share this journey. [Your] support is everything.”

When she launched the company, Sabrina also gave a glimpse of the Instagram launch party and captioned the video, saying, “Thank you @instagram for bringing in our @sable.labs launch party the right way, couldn’t have asked for a more perfect night 💫 special thank to @sohohouse for hosting.”

The model attended the event wearing a stunning tight black jumpsuit with a deep v-neck, rocking the braless trend.

She also sparkled with gold jewelry, black stiletto heels, and a black clutch bag to match the nighttime look.