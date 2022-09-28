Sabrina Carpenter wows in strapless sparkly dress for perfume ad

Sabrina Carpenter’s green eyes sparkle in metallic eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter keeps giving us something to talk about.

After months and months of waiting, she finally can say that she has her own perfume out in the world for everyone to purchase.

Not long ago we saw the actress posing with her adorable and chic perfume bottle wearing a plaid pink jacket suit and matching shorts.

This time, she put on a beautiful baby blue strapless dress that made her shine like a mirrorball with matching stiletto heels.

She kneeled down next to a life-size version of her pink chocolate bar perfume bottle for more promotional pictures.

Her long blonde hair was straight, except for the very ends that were curled and her front pieces and bangs were slicked back to the sides.

Sabrina Carpenter shines like a mirrorball to promote Sweet Tooth

In a recent Instagram post, Carpenter let her 27.7 million followers know about the release by captioning this post, “‘Sweet Tooth’ is officially available now on @scentbeauty @sweetthoothfragrance.”

She also took that huge perfume bottle down to the 34 street subway station to catch the subway wearing an oversized pink knitted sweater and some sexy knee-high white boots.

Last but not least, the Because I Liked A Boy singer went shopping on the previously seen Sweet Tooth set, wearing a beautiful green sweater with big long sleeves which she accessorized with some pink hoop earrings.

Sabrina Carpenter talks about Sweet Tooth

Sabrina Carpenter is only 23 years old and is already a global pop star.

She surely has had a really busy year attending a couple of New York Fashion Week runways, running into her ex’s ex, Olivia Rodrigo, at the Met Gala, and releasing her very awaited and well-rated album, Emails I Can’t Send.

Now, she is entering the sweet word of fragrances. Her new perfume, Sweet Tooth, happened because of Carpenter’s love for desserts. It is described according to Scent Beauty as having notes of chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, Chantilly cream, and sugared musks.

The singer announced the existence of this product back in June, as well as giving people the option to get a mini sample before its release.

She posted an incredible promotional picture that she captioned, “When I was a little girl my mom had this perfume that I always said smelled like chocolate and I was in love with it. I wanted to make my own fragrance one day inspired by my sweet tooth, but a little less on the nose. something that felt a little more unique and sophisticated, subtle but truly addictive.”

Sweet Tooth is now available only on Scent Beauty’s official website retailing for $29.99.