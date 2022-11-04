Sabrina Carpenter looks gorgeous in a smokey eyeshadow look and perfect brows for the Golden Globe Awards After Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer Sabrina Carpenter is on fire these days and it seems like no one can stop her.

Carpenter may have just finished her Emails I Can’t Send Tour, but she doesn’t seem to be taking any breaks from work.

She recently looked incredible in different sparkly outfits and sheer pink dresses for a new chapter of her musical era, and even name-dropped her ex’s name, Joshua Bassett, while on stage.

But now, it appears that she might be teasing a possible new music video from one of her fan’s favorite songs off her latest album, Nonsense.

The songwriter posed for a mirror selfie while wearing a chic strapless black top that adjusted to her curves perfectly.

The top had white straps falling down the sides and the words “J’adore snow” across her chest.

Sabrina Carpenter poses in miniskirt and chunky heels for possible new music video

From the look of things, it appears she styled the top with a white skirt.

Her silky long blonde hair was parted to the side and complete with curtain bangs. Her makeup made her green eyes appear even lighter by adding some black eyeliner on the waterline.

Her plump lips had a nude color on them, which was a different approach as she mostly tends to go for colors that make them pop.

Carpenter posted a set of pictures on her Instagram, which is not too far away from reaching 28 million followers.

In one of the photos, she could be seen standing next to a car wearing a miniskirt, white knee-high socks, and chunky platform heels. This might have come from her filming her new music video as it was a picture of a camera monitor.

To add a little more to the speculation, she also captioned this post with lyrics from the song, “idek i’m talking nonsense.”

Sabrina Carpenter partners with Samsung for campaign to surprise fans

The 23-year-old switched to Samsung and has been an active partner of the brand for quite some time now.

At the end of last year, she surprised fans with an original song of hers that she wrote about each one of her friendships with them.

Carpenter is the newest member of Samsung’s global influencer program #TeamGalaxy.

The singer has also posted many promotional posts to her Instagram feed in collaboration.