Sabrina Carpenter looked sensational in her latest killer ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sabrina Carpenter set pulses racing as she slipped into an all-white ensemble that included knee-high stockings.

The 23-year-old had legs for days during her latest magazine shoot thanks to the pair of tiny shorts that she effortlessly rocked.

With a string of hit singles and TV and film appearances under her belt, Sabrina is no stranger to posing in front of the camera.

The Fast Times hitmaker has appeared in countless magazines, serving plenty of wow-worthy looks.

Earlier this week, Sabrina was at it again as she slipped into a stunning white ensemble and knee-high socks for W magazine.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Sabrina shared a behind-the-scenes look at the sizzling shoot.

Sabrina Carpenter shows off her legs in sizzling shoot

As expected, Sabrina had a major fashion moment rocking a ruffled top that included a plunging neckline.

Sabrina had legs for days thanks to the tiny high-waisted white shorts that she effortlessly rocked.

Sabrina looks incredible in her latest ensemble. Pic credit: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Amping up the style even more, the shorts were emblazoned with Chanel-inspired black pockets and a metal chain belt.

Adding a racing touch to the look, Sabrina slipped into a pair of knee-high white fishnets and white pumps.

For makeup, the Netflix star rocked a full face of serious glam, including sky-high lashes, a smokey eye, and a pink lip.

Sabrina posed up a storm during a recent shoot. Pic credit: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina styled her signature blonde locks into loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders as she smoldered to the camera

In a second snap, Sabrina posed on the floor with her head resting on her hand, while showing off her gorgeous glow and chiseled cheekbones.

Sabrina Carpenter loves working out with her friends

Since Sabrina shot on the scene back in 2015, she has been wowing fans thanks to her sensational music, stellar style, and fabulous figure.

It seems that Sabrina doesn’t have to work that hard for her killer bod though.

“I’m a little [casual] with exercise,” she revealed to Marie Claire.

The star noted how she tries to balance her workouts, and “at least once or twice a week do something a little bit more disciplined.”

Sabrina also said she’s a big fan of working out with her besties, and that includes taking in a Pilates session with friends.

“It makes me feel like I’m not working out,” she added.

Sabrina Carpenter has her own perfume, Sweet Tooth

Last year, Sabrina released her very first perfume, Sweet Tooth.

The stunning fragrance is “sweet-scented and playful” and an “irresistible indulgence,” as Scent Beauty’s website reports.

Launching her own fragrance had “always been a dream” for Sabrina.

“Everyone knows that I have a serious sweet tooth, which was the inspiration for the scent,” she said, as Fragrantica reports.

For added cuteness, the shape of the perfume is a bar of pink chocolate – we are obsessed!