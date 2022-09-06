Sabrina Carpenter stuns in pink minidress and heels

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sabrina Carpenter is giving legs for days in pink minidress and heels.

The 23-year-old singer and songwriter is currently in Venice, like most celebrities, having the time of her life.

Carpenter shared with her 27.7 million followers on Instagram a set of pictures wearing a vibrant pink, long sleeve mini dress.

Not many people know Sabrina Carpenter is actually pretty short, standing at about 5-feet-2-inches tall, however, this dress makes her legs look super long. And the matching heels give this outfit a very modern look.

We have seen this type of shoe all over since it is a very well-known fashion trend at the moment.

Standing on a balcony with a view everyone would like to have right now, Carpenter shows off her beauty in this pink moment.

Thanks to the new fashion trends, we have seen a lot of this type of look where everything from the clothing, to the shoes, and the bag, are one color.

This time though, we have a very interesting type of dress that Carpenter wore to attend the Women’s Stories gala hosted by Vanity Fair at The Red Sea International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

The dress is this bright shade of pink with long sleeves and a tight grip on her waist. The bottom of this mini dress flares out, giving her the opportunity to show her curves.

She accessorized this look with some gold big hoop earrings, and her hair was styled in a high ponytail, with her bangs transformed now into curtain bangs.

Her makeup doesn’t fail to bring attention to her beautiful blue eyes with a smokey look and a simple neutral shade for her lips.

She made sure to remark what an amazing night she had by captioning this post, “a beautiful night with the most beautiful people @vanityfairitalia @redseafilm in @maisonvalentino.”

Sabrina Carpenter has fun in Venice, Italy.

The American singer released quite recently a very well-received album called Emails I Can’t Send and she will be soon touring the world.

But in the meantime, Carpenter has made sure to document and share with her followers on Instagram the fun she has been having in this Italian paradise.

With a photo dump to social media, she shared a video of herself on a boat ride through the pretty Venice channels.

Wearing a very sheer blue, long sleeve, cropped shirt, and a pair of light blue jean shorts, accessorized with a big pink bow on her hair, and some brown heel boots.