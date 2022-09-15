Sabrina Carpenter stuns in grey skintight bodysuit

Sabrina Carpenter’s beautiful green eyes sparkle for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sabrina Carpenter looked breathtaking in a grey bodysuit.

The gorgeous American singer and songwriter attended the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week.

For this look, she chose a turtle-neck grey bodysuit. However, the bodysuit ended around her mid-thigh, which gave her the opportunity to showcase her legs.

The material looks like a really comfortable piece of clothing, and the long sleeves could definitely protect Carpenter from the autumn weather.

Her gorgeous long blonde hair was styled in a half up half down manner, with slight waves, but mostly straight, and her bangs were more on display.

She chose to accessorize this look with some gold hoops, as well as some gold rings, and a thick grey belt that gave a more defined hourglass shape to her body.

Sabrina Carpenter stuns for Michael Kors show

Carpenter is in New York City right now attending numerous amount of fashion shows like many other celebrities.

For this Michael Kors show, she went for a very soft glam and a nude lip.

The actress posted a set of pictures posting for the camera before the show to her Instagram and almost 30 million followers.

She captioned this post, “@michaelkors innit.”

Sabrina Carpenter talks about her new music

In case you hadn’t heard, a few months ago Sabrina Carpenter released her new and really awaited album, Emails I Can’t Send.

The former Disney Channel star took a gap of three years between her last album and this new project. And with such a gap, came a lot of changes like getting older, experiencing heartbreak, and her songwriting style changing.

In an interview with Billboard, the 23-year-old talked about this new phase of her music and career by saying, “Creatively, I was still able to grow, because I think people did see that transition still even when I was with [Hollywood Records]. As I would get older, I was just more comfortable in my own skin and my own ideas.”

But writing a song it’s not an easy process. She also touched on the fact that sometimes songwriting could feel a bit forced by saying, “A lot of the time, you’re getting introduced to these songwriters, and it’s like speed dating. I was meeting someone, and then having to tell them all about my life in 30 minutes, and then writing a song, in one day. It felt so impersonal, and I never felt like I was telling the truth.”