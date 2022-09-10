Sabrina Carpenter stuns braless in cutout vest

Sabrina Carpenter’s green eyes look beautiful with a black smokey eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Sabrina Carpenter goes braless in a cutout vest.

The ex-Disney Channel star is now in New York City like many of your favorite celebrities for Fashion Week.

Carpenter has rarely let us down when it comes to fashion and this is no exception.

Wearing a denim look, she attended the Revolve Gallery Opening Day at Hudson Yards.

You might have seen other celebrities at the event like Tate McRae, James Charles, Tessa Brooks, and many more.

The singer is seen wearing a very cool and chic backless denim vest.

Sabrina Carpenter stuns for New York Fashion Week

She is pairing this vest with some denim jeans with brown triangles on her hips, as well as on her knees.

Her long blonde hair falls flawlessly in loose curls, and her bangs are slit to the sides.

As far as accessories go, she opted to not wear that many this time. Only her iconic SC ring, as well as another one on her other hand.

Carpenter’s makeup is very sweet and subtle, however, she did add a bold lip.

Sabrina Carpenter for the Revolve Gallery Opening Day at Hudson Yards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Christian Lora/Image Press Agency

Sabrina Carpenter plays her new single on The Late Late Show with James Corden

You might have heard Sabrina Carpenter recently released her very awaited fifth album, Emails I Can’t Send, which dropped back in July.

After so much drama, and silence, with ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett, and his ex, Olivia Rodrigo, Carpenter spoke her truth with the help of her new songs. Her latest single, Because I Liked a Boy, tells the story from her point of view.

She recently appeared on The Late Late Show to perform said single, along with her band, and the 23-year-old singer gave us an incredible performance, as well as vocals.

The actress recently spoke to Rolling Stone and told them about the song, “The most difficult part about this album was that it started from a place where it was reflecting my life at the time. Now, looking back on it, the last two or three years of my life, that song came from a really real place in my life, so it didn’t feel right to not kind of write that song. But at the same time, I’ve had so many people that have heard it tell me how much they relate to it in their own way.”