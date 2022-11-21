Sabrina Carpenter stuns on the red carpet in sparkly earrings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The American Music Awards is one of the best nights of the year when it comes to celebrity fashion, award handouts, and fun performances on stage.

Since the AMAs serve as a great night for the most elite individuals in entertainment to show off their amazing senses of style, tons of red-carpet shots get captured annually.

Sabrina Carpenter arrived at the AMA’s red carpet looking absolutely stunning in her dress of choice for the evening.

Although the singer wasn’t nominated for any awards, she still was dressed to the nines in a two-piece gown that looked fabulous on her toned physique.

One of the most recent songs she released is “Because I Liked a Boy” during the summer, and it deserves as much recognition as the sparkling dress she wore.

Sabrina also wore a separate outfit made of metallic material for an on-stage performance in New York City.

Sabrina Carpenter looked gorgeous at the AMAs

The two-piece dress Sabrina wore for the AMAs was decked out from top to bottom in dripping jewels and gems. The crop top was short enough to resemble a bra or bandeau, giving her enough coverage across her chest in its rectangular shape.

The miniskirt she wore was thigh-skimming enough to show off her lean legs. Her stomach was easy to see beneath the skinny chains of jewels dangling around her body.

Sabrina Carpenter stuns in a two-piece dress. Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

She wore a pair of silver platform heels strapped around her ankle and over her toes. Regarding accessories, Sabrina went all out with rings and a silver bracelet on one wrist.

She rocked black pointed acrylic nails and a face of flawless makeup that included eyebrow tint, mascara, lashes, foundation, and dark lipstick. Her long blonde hair was parted down the middle with her bangs curled outward.

Sabrina Carpenter performed in custom Paco Rabanne by Julien Dossena

Before attending the AMAs, Sabrina hit the stage in New York City wearing a metallic two-piece outfit that had her looking totally divine. It was a custom Paco Rabanne piece designed by Julien Dossena.

The silver crop top paired perfectly well with the silver shorts that hung around her thighs and hips like a skirt. Sabrina also wore a pair of black platform boots made of shiny material.

In one of the shots, she sat elegantly in front of a shining heart formation before grabbing her guitar to continue singing her lyrics. The caption added to the carousel said, “Showstopper. @sabrinacarpenter wears custom #PacoRabanne by @juliendossena for her concert at Webster Hall held in New York.”

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Sweet Tooth perfume

Sabrina’s not just a talented entertainer, but she’s also become a businesswoman.

The star has her own perfume, Sweet Tooth, which she promoted with colorful photos featuring lots of pinks.

Sabrina captioned the post, “HAVE YOU ORDERED YOUR SWEET TOOTH SAMPLE YET 💗💗💗?? it smells like your new favorite fragrance go to @scentbeauty to order now.”