Sabrina Carpenter stunned in an all-black outfit for a new video promo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sabrina Carpenter brought the heat as she promoted her music in a stunning all-black ensemble.

The talented singer released her latest album Emails I Can’t Send earlier this year which was a hit, debuting at number 23 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

Nonsense is set to be the latest single release from the album, and Sabrina has been teasing fans with her music video via her social media.

She wore an all-black outfit to show off her incredible figure in the video, donning a miniskirt and crop top to promote the single.

Sabrina posted a series of snaps to her army of 28 million fans and she looked simply stunning in the cover image.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 23-year-old blonde wore a short, black, pleated miniskirt that showed off her endless legs with a string of pink underwear emerging from the waistband.

Her long blonde tresses held a soft curl as they cascaded down her back as she posed side-on and gazed into the camera.

A spotlight illuminated her gorgeous face which had been painted with flawless makeup, which we could see more of with a swipe right.

Sabrina Carpenter teases new Nonsense music video with the help of friends

The next image saw the singer cross-legged on the edge of a bed with friends, this time facing the camera and showing off her cropped top.

The top had only one long sleeve and the other left sleeveless which revealed Sabrina’s sculpted shoulder.

The blonde bombshell accessorized the look with a delicate silver chain, large silver hoops, and a silver ring.

The following slides featured some behind-the-scenes footage from the video shoot, including a clip of Sabrina dressed up as her own love interest.

Sabrina invited friends Paloma Idalia and Whitney Peak to join her on the shoot, with the girls dressing as males for the shoot.

The singer has been teasing fans with video footage on her grid to get them amped up for the release.

In another video post she recently shared with fans, she referred to the music video as “one of my favorite videos may b ever” in her caption.

The full video is now available to watch on YouTube.

Sabrina Carpenter gathers reviews for her fragrance Sweet Tooth

Never satisfied with her chart-topping success, Sabrina has also released a fabulous new fragrance of her own, Sweet Tooth.

The sweet scent which launched earlier this year is available exclusively on the Scent Beauty website.

She celebrated the success of the fragrance by posting a fun video in which she sprayed friends with the product to get their reviews on the perfume.

The Because I Liked A Boy singer rocked a knitted poncho-style jumper for her product research, which she started by saying, “I’m gonna spray my perfume on as many people as I can, hopefully with consent, and see what their reaction is to my new perfume, sweet tooth, available now.”

Her first friend described the product as “it smells fresh, it smells clean, like chocolate,” to which Sabrina jokingly replied, “it’s giving Sabrina Wonka.”

She went on to compliment the packaging, describing the bottle as very cute.

Her other friends described the perfume as having notes of vanilla and caramel and smelling like a creamy dessert.

When asked what he would rate the fragrance out of 10, one friend replied, “11.”

She captioned the post, “the reviews are in and they are literally amazing sweet tooth available now on @scentbeauty 🤍🤍.”