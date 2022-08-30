Sabrina Carpenter shows skin in sequined cutout gown

Sabrina Carpenter stunned fans in a black cutout dress with a sequin floral design. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress, singer, and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter showed off her fashionable side over the weekend with a retro look.

Sabrina showed up to MTV’s Video Music Awards channeling the 70s and 80s in a heavily-beaded black gown complete with floral embellishments.

The dress featured large cutouts on the side, giving the dress its own hourglass shape, along with one large teardrop opening at the chest.

The halterneck gown was designed by Moschino and is sure to be heavy with its multitude of sequins between the black fabric and the colorful flowers.

She kept the retro look going with her hair, her blonde locks in waves with her bangs just slightly flipped out for the look.

She pulled the look together with a simple black headband, a smokey eye, and a little bit of highlighter and blush to add color to her cheeks.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Sabrina Carpenter shares behind-the-scenes snaps from VMAs

Following a big night out on the red carpet, Sabrina shared some of her own shots on her Instagram page.

She opened with a picture from the event before adding in some shots that were taken behind the scenes as she posed in a somewhat dark hallway for a few snaps and in the back of a car.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She shared the post with her 27.6 million followers on Monday, gaining over 884,000 likes in under 24 hours.

Her appearance at the VMAs comes shortly after the release of her fifth studio album in July, titled Emails I Can’t Send.

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about her fifth studio album

Speaking with Vogue earlier this month, Sabrina opened up a bit on her process of writing her latest album and how the content came to be.

Previously, Sabrina released four pop-style albums under Disney’s Hollywood Records, but last year, she moved to Island Records, making Emails I Can’t Send her first album away from Disney.

She revealed that while many people took time at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to slow down and take time to themselves, she decided to start writing her new album, though she knew it would take a long time to finish it.

She also knew things were different with her record label change and many life changes happening from ages 18 to 21, so she knew this album would be different from her last four from the beginning.

Rather than focusing on a pop album, her latest album is more personal and emotional and cleverly combines the layers of Sabrina’s generation and technology now with some of the past sprinkled in. When it came to the album, she was looking for a more authentic feeling while also reflecting on some things she learned during the pandemic.

She revealed, “One thing that experience did do was that it stripped back a lot of layers of tolerating anything that’s less than real because I didn’t really have the energy to tolerate anything that was less than genuine and authentic at that time.”

Sabrina added, “I would hope that if someone had never listened to my music before, and they listened to this album, they would leave it feeling like they know me better as a person.”