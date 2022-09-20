Sabrina Carpenter shows off legs in tight pink shorts for perfume

Sabrina Carpenter looks stunning in metallic eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Shawn Punch/AdMedia

Sabrina Carpenter shows off her incredible toned legs for an ad campaign.

The American singer announced that she would release her first ever perfume called Sweet Tooth a couple of months ago.

For the photo campaign of this new project, Carpenter put on a stunning pink plaid suit with gold buttons.

The suit comprises two pieces, a cropped top and matching shorts.

The shorts hugged the actress’s curves perfectly and allowed her to show off her legs and the pink stilettos with red bottoms.

Looking like an absolute doll, Carpenter climbed up some wooden stairs with her blonde hair curled at the ends and falling flawlessly over her shoulder.

Sabrina Carpenter about to release a new perfume

The Because I Liked A Boy singer posed in front of a candy shop-inspired pink set with bottles of her perfume on display.

For makeup, she went for a soft pink eye look with a black wing and a nude lip.

This fragrance is a collaboration with Scent Beauty and is inspired by Carpenter’s love of desserts.

The smell is described by the brand as “notes of chocolate marshmallow, vanilla, Chantilly cream, and sugared musks.”

Sweet Tooth launches on September 28, 2022.

Sabrina Carpenter talks about her new music

Sabrina Carpenter has been in the acting and music business for quite some time.

At just 23 years old, her most recent project is her fourth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send. After three long years of waiting for more music, she released her most successful album yet with singles like Fast Times, Skinny Dipping, and Because I Liked A Boy.

Carpenter has expressed a couple of times that this is her most personal album to date, and with a quick look at the lyrics, you will realize why. She sat down with GQ Magazine and discussed this new musical chapter, “I would say all of my music is autobiographical. I think when I was younger, it was a little harder for me to like, pull everything from my own experiences. […] What I really wanted to do in the last few years was fully live and experience some actual real-life sh*t, and it happened, that’s for sure.”

The Pennsylvania native’s name was the center of attention after Olivia Rodrigo released the first single for her Sour album, Drivers License. In this song, she mentioned “a blonde girl,” which made fans and media speculate and land on Carpenter since she was dating Rodrigo’s ex at the time, Joshua Bassett.

Now that Emails I Can’t Send is out in the world, the singer and songwriter can tell her side of the story.