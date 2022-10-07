Sabrina Carpenter shows off abs in sparkly outfit for tour

Sabrina Carpenter looks radiant on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The queen of pop Sabrina Carpenter is on tour right now singing her new hits from her latest album Emails I Can’t Send, as well as some of her older songs.

The singer and songwriter released her fifth album this past July which contains incredible songs like Read Your Mind, Because I Liked a Boy, and Fast Times.

Carpenter has rocked a few picture-worthy outfits by now, and this time it was no exception.

The singer put on a dazzling silver crop top which she matched with a flowy pair of shorts of the same material. This outfit looked incredible on stage and it sort of resembled her Met Gala after-party look.

She showed off her incredibly toned legs by putting on a pair of chunky black platform boots, which she had worn on previous performances.

This time, her makeup also included a pop of metallic and blue eyeshadow made her green eyes shine.

Sabrina Carpenter performs at Webster Hall in sparkly outfit

Carpenter posted a photo dump on her Instagram where she can be seen dancing on stage, as well as posing next to friends.

She showed her excitement in the post’s caption about performing for two nights in New York City.

She captioned it, “2 sold out nights at Webster Hall, so many loved ones, a stunning custom @pacorabanne and you guys singing at the top of your lungs… it’s like heaven. thank you for some really special shows New York x.”

Sabrina Carpenter talks about her single Fast Times

The 23-year-old has been in the industry since 2011 when she guest starred on the NBC drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

However, her music career started a little later, in 2014 to be exact, when she released her debut single Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying. This song was also part of her debut EP released later that same year. Now that Sabrina is older and has gone through a lot of new experiences both in her public and personal life, she makes sure to reflect that in her songs as well.

The actress talked with GQ Magazine about the second single of her fifth studio album, Emails I Cant’ Send, which she titled Fast Times.

She told the magazine, “It’s about one of those experiences where you’re just kind of expected to be unfazed and keep moving, especially with regards to relationships.[…] Finding the beauty in it is key, as is being able to not be upset when a certain thing has gone.”

Watch the official music video for Fast Times by Sabrina Carpenter on YouTube.