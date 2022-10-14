Sabrina Carpenter looks gorgeous in natural makeup and big lashes for event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Sabrina Carpenter is obviously a very gorgeous and talented singer and actress.

But besides her talents on stage or in front of a camera, she is also a fashion icon who not long ago slayed every single fashion show at New York Fashion Week 2022.

However, Carpenter now finds herself in a new city every single day. Spoiler alert: she is on tour.

The Because I Liked a Boy singer recently stunned on stage wearing a sheer pink dress with black underwear underneath.

She recently shared various shoots from behind the scenes of her most recent shows.

In another photo, she can be seen wearing a silver sparkly two-piece outfit with a super cool pair of black leather chunky platform boots enjoying a heart-shaped lollipop.

Sabrina Carpenter has a lollipop before singing on stage

These pictures reflected the incredibly wide variety of styles she has and that she is able to pull off as well.

She posed for the camera wearing a brown turtle neck with long sleeves and a silk detail going down on them. She matched this piece of clothing with a light brown mini skirt with some sheer brown tights under it. This is definitely her color.

Her gorgeous long blonde hair was separated into two sections and each one braided into two.

The singer made a funny reference to a well-known interview of Lady Gaga by captioning this post, “no sleep bus club nother club nother club nother club plane next place no sleep.”

Sabrina Carpenter talks about her music evolution

Not long ago Carpenter released her very awaited fifth album, Emails I Can’t Send.

This album talks about the singer’s experiences in her personal life over the last couple of years. She spoke to GQ magazine about her single Fast Times and touched on other subjects related to her music.

About that, she said, “I would say all of my music is autobiographical. I think when I was younger, it was a little harder for me to like, pull everything from my own experiences. … What I really wanted to do in the last few years was fully live and experience some actual real-life s**t, and it happened, that’s for sure.”

Carpenter also admitted she felt “invincible” when she was younger, and now that she is older, she has gone through a massive transformation that has made her look at life differently.