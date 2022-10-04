Sabrina Carpenter ‘raps around town’ in sheer diamond dress

Sabrina Carpenter’s green eyes look marvelous with a metallic eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The pop singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter stunned in one of her tour outfits.

Carpenter just began touring the US and performing the songs from her fifth and latest album, Emails I Can’t Send, as well as covering songs and bringing back one of her earliest songs ever, Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying.

The Because I Liked A Boy singer recently shared some behind-the-scenes content to showcase how much fun she is having during this period of her life.

She kneeled down wearing a sheer dress with diamonds glued down all around her arms. Underneath this sheer piece of clothing, she wore a black bra and shorts.

For shoewear, she opted for some maroon suede and leather thigh-high boots to add a little pop of color.

Her shiny blonde hair was styled straight, with her curtain bangs to the side with a blinding highlighter, a nude lip, and rosy cheeks.

Sabrina Carpenter wows in tight pink dress

Carpenter also drew a heart on her left hand with red lipstick to match her manicure and the aesthetic of the album, as well as adorning her hand with her signature SC ring.

The ex-Disney Channel actress posted several pictures and videos of these last couple of days on her Instagram, which now has an impressive 27.7 million followers.

In another picture, the singer put on a tight baby pink dress that hugged her curves perfectly with a halter strap and some matching sleeves. This time her hair was styled in a half up- half down manner and curled.

She captioned this post, “rapping around town.”

Sabrina Carpenter signs with Island Records

Sabrina Carpenter is only 23 years old and is already taking over the world.

In 2014, she started her music career by debuting her single Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying and an EP with the same name not long after. The following year she released her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, and in the next four years, three more albums.

But in early 2021, it was announced that Carpenter would be becoming an artist with Universal Music Group’s Island Records, after being signed with Hollywood records for many years. She spoke with Interview Magazine about this transition, “It definitely represents a new chapter in my life. […] I’ve been so lucky to be guided by people that I really trust and Island has just truly believed in me as a songwriter and an artist with a point of view.”