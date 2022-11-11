Sabrina Carpenter looks beautiful with a metallic eye look and plump lips for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Shawn Punch/AdMedia

Sabrina Carpenter has just given her fans what they wanted– the music video for her hit single Nonsense.

The American singer released her newest album, Emails I Can’t Send, this July, which debuted at number 23 in the Top 25 Billboard 200 and has gained her a lot of new listeners, as well as acclaim from important musical magazines.

She even went on tour around the US, where she looked incredible in different sparkly and sheer outfits.

More recently, she teased the possibility of this music video.

Carpenter left everyone speechless by rocking a plunging black top with one sleeve. She put on a matching box pleats mini skirt where a pink string of underwear could be seen from underneath.

Her long blonde hair was styled in waves, and her bangs were parted to the sides. To accessorize, she put on big silver hoop earrings, a choker, and some rings. And, of course, her face looked fresh, and her makeup also looked perfect and blinding as usual.

Sabrina Carpenter invites her friends to star in the Nonsense music video

The singer and her friends, Paloma Idalia and Whitney Peak, dressed up as males for this fun music video. Carpenter even played her own love interest.

For the caption of this Instagram post she shared to let her fans know the video is out, she took a few lyrics from the song and changed them to send her message, “here’s a lil video i made. it’s about you n me. link in bio x.”

Sabrina Carpenter launches fragrance Sweet Tooth

The 23-year-old is now entering the beauty industry by releasing her very own fragrance, which she called Sweet Tooth.

This perfume is inspired by the songwriter’s love for desserts, hence the pink chocolate bar bottle, and is described as a sophisticated scent with a sweet twist. Sweet Tooth is a collaboration with Scent Beauty and is now available on the brand’s official website as well as in Walmart.

Carpenter spoke with Women’s Wear Daily about this new project, “The idea for the fragrance stems from my love of chocolate cake. There are baby videos of me not even opening my presents on my birthday, and just asking for chocolate cake. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, and I don’t mess around with my desserts. The inspiration for the bottle design came from these French chocolate bars I would find [in candy shops].”

Watch the official music video for Nonsense on YouTube.