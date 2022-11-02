Sabrina Carpenter looks gorgeous in shimmery eyeshadow while attending the Golden Globe Awards after-party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter has done it again with her latest Halloween costume.

The Because I Liked a Boy singer has been busy touring around and looking incredible and shimmery in pink outfits, but now she is back at home and celebrating Halloween like many other celebrities.

She is no stranger to incredible costumes, as she has dressed as Alice from Alice In Wonderland and Lava Girl with her now ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett in the past.

This year she decided to do something different and not as common as she dressed up as a UPS delivery woman.

Carpenter wore a silk brown cropped T-shirt with an orange collar, and she matched this piece to a pair of shorts of the same material and color adorned with a black tick belt.

Needless to say, this outfit really allowed the songwriter to flaunt her incredible physique.

Sabrina Carpenter shows off her legs in silk brown UPS costume for Halloween

Her legs looked miles long in sheer black tights and thigh-high velvet brown chunky platform boots.

To accessorize this look even more, she put on a pair of fingerless black leather gloves and a brown cap that read “handle with care” on the front and side pocket of her shirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her gorgeous blonde hair was styled wavy and in a half-up-half-down manner and her curtain bangs showed underneath the cap as well.

Her makeup was quite simple, yet her rosy cheeks and full nude lips was certainly enough to catch everyone’s attention.

Carpenter posed for the camera with a couple of UPS boxes to deliver a more credible performance and later shared the pictures on her Instagram to show off her incredible costume to her 27.9 million followers.

Sabrina Carpenter talks about Emergency dressed in Fendi and Dior

The 23-year-old posed for Flaunt magazine wearing sweet and sophisticated outfits by Fendi, Dior, Miu Miu, and Versace, while accessorizing with different Pandora jewelry.

Carpenter spoke about her current projects, as well as the beginning of her new musical era. When asked about her most recent movie Emergency, which is an American comedy-drama thriller film that was released this year on Amazon Prime, she said, “It’s a really fun film, and it’s very much action-packed. Having that much energy in the middle of the night isn’t usually my forte, because I’m much more of a morning person.”

The actress plays a character named Maddy and she is unlike anything Carpenter has ever done before when it comes to her acting career.