Sabrina Carpenter looked incredible in a black two-piece look.

She wore the outfit to promote her music that is available on Pandora.

Her latest album, Emails I Can’t Send, just released in July.

The artist rocked a rope-style cream coverup with a black bikini underneath, showing off her amazing physique.

She paired the look with black and white platform heels and her signature dewy makeup look.

From wearing sheer dresses to plunging leather bustiers, Sabrina has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Halloween look

A few days ago Sabrina shocked the world with her Halloween costume. This year, she decided to go as a UPS delivery driver and she did so in style.

The singer wore a brown buttoned-up crop top with a yellow collar and matching short shorts that stopped just at her thighs. The top had a yellow company logo detailed on the front, matching the logo on her brown baseball cap.

She complemented it with brown knee-high boots with black tights underneath and a pair of black fingerless gloves.

Sabrina posed for the photoshoot with a cardboard box in her hand and a large stack of them behind her.

Sabrina Carpenter’s new fragrance Sweet Tooth

Earlier this year, Sabrina announced that she was releasing her first-ever fragrance, Sweet Tooth. It was officially released on September 28.

The singer partnered with the popular beauty brand Scent Beauty to create the perfume. Scent Beauty has also done collaborations with fellow artists Cher and Dolly Parton.

Sabrina has been open about how much she enjoys her brand-new product and its scent combinations.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, she said, “I got really lucky that my own perfume is something I want to wear everyday. It’s a gourmand, so it’s very sweet but also kind of sophisticated. There’s a little bit of an oakiness to it. It’s all my favorite things combined: It’s not too strong, it’s very light, and I make a lot of friends when I wear it.”

She continued, “I love smelling good, and scents make me feel complete before I walk out the door.”

Sweet Tooth is only sold on Scent Beauty’s website and even has an affordable sample size.

The singer has not yet announced whether or not she is going to create more perfumes with the brand in the future.