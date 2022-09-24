Sabrina Carpenter is cheeky on a ladder for Sweet Tooth

Sabrina Carpenter close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Shawn Punch/AdMedia

Sabrina Carpenter looked pretty in pink as she posed on a ladder in a new snap shared with fans.

The American singer shared the image to her social media, as she detailed information on the release of her debut fragrance Sweet Tooth.

The 23-year-old looked sickly sweet in a pair of tiny pink plaid shorts, which she teamed with a matching cropped blazer.

The garments had button detailing and were fitted tight to Sabrina’s body, hugging her incredible figure.

However, it was her toned tanned legs that were truly the star of the show, looking simply stunning in the sweet snap.

To finish off the look she wore a pair of pink stiletto heels with a red bottom, partially shown as she playfully bent one leg.

The photoshoot setting featured pink shelving stocked with jars filled with candy, numerous lollipops, and of course bottles of Sabrina’s brand new scent.

The singer climbed a set of wooden ladders in the photo, reaching for a bottle of her perfume, which is packaged in a glossy pink bottle resembling a chocolate bar.

Sabrina Carpenter about to release a new perfume

The perfume is described as having notes of candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, and Chantilly cream.

Sabrina excitedly told fans, “SEPTEMBER 28th my debut fragrance Sweet Tooth is officially launching on @scentbeauty 🎀.”

She followed this by saying, “I can’t wait for u to smell better.”

Ozark actress Madison Thompson left a comment on the post saying, “you all DONT understand how amazing this stuff smells.”

Pic credit: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

The fragrance is a collaboration with Scent Beauty and is set to be released on September 28, 2022.

Sabrina Carpenter stuns in pink minidress and heels

Earlier this month, Sabrina wowed fans in another pink outfit as she shared a stunning photo from Venice.

Standing on a balcony with the backdrop of the Italian city behind her, she was the envy of her followers looking flawless in a long-sleeved pink mini dress.

The high neck of the garment covered Carpenter’s top half, cinching slightly at the waist and then flaring out at the bottom. The dress stopped at her thigh to bare her toned legs her fans.

The sparkle detailing of the dress caught the sun and glistened, and the songwriter stood tall in a pair of extremely high pink platform heels.

Her blonde locks were fastened in a ponytail and her bangs loosely framed her face, which was painted with gorgeous soft glam makeup.

Sabrina wore the dress to attend the Women’s Stories Gala hosted by Vanity Fair at The Red Sea International Film Festival.

She reflected on the evening, captioning this post, “a beautiful night with the most beautiful people @vanityfairitalia @redseafilm in @maisonvalentino.”