Sabrina Carpenter used her powerful voice for good, releasing a holiday song and dressing in a sultry Santa-inspired ensemble for the song cover.

The Girl Meets World star just dropped a Christmas song, and she shared the music artwork with her social media followers.

For those out of the loop, Sabrina became one of the voices of Generation Z, starting in the industry as an actress on the Disney Channel. Like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, she used her Disney platform to launch a successful music career.

And with 28.1 million Instagram followers, Sabrina has certainly amassed quite a following.

Sabrina capitalized on those followers to promote her latest musical endeavor, wearing a red two-piece with fur lining.

As Sabrina revealed in the caption of her sultry share, her new song is called A Nonsense Christmas.

Sabrina Carpenter stuns for A Nonsense Christmas

Sabrina’s IG post showed the singer lounging on her side with a piano and sheet music in front of her. Her song’s title, A Nonsense Christmas, was written in black marker over the sheet music.

The Disney star offered a new interpretation of Santa attire, wearing a red crop top with gold circular buttons and white fur lining across the bodice. She paired the crop top with a matching skirt with white balls attached to the waist and fur lining the hem.

She placed one hand on the side of her body, revealing long chrome acrylic nails.

Sabrina’s red lips were partially visible, perfectly matching her two-piece ensemble.

The cheerful singer geotagged the Charles Dickens House, adding to the festive vibe of the post.

Sabrina’s caption read, “y’all made me do this ‘A Nonsense Christmas‘ is out now on all streaming platforms. happy hoelidays!!”

Sabrina Carpenter starts At Last Productions

Sabrina has seen success as a singer and actress, but she has also branched out into other ventures.

One notable project that she has spearheaded has been her production company called At Last Productions.

Sabrina spoke with Flaunt magazine about her production company venture and her passion for creating. As Sabrina explained, At Last Productions gave her a voice and the creative control that she lacked in other positions.

She said, “I always knew I wanted to produce. I always saw myself on set looking at things with a producer hat. I knew I couldn’t say things and overstep. It was about having ideas, and just going into things with a strong point of view, and figuring out the best ways to make things happen.”

And making things happen has been what Sabrina has done since launching her production company venture.