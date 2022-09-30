Sabrina Carpenter in plunging leather bustier for new tour

Sabrina Carpenter looks beautiful with sharp cat eye eyeliner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The beautiful and talented Sabrina Carpenter is just starting her Emails I Can’t Send Tour in Atlanta, Georgia.

Originally, she was meant to start her tour in Orlando, Florida but she had to cancel her performance because of Hurricane Ian, scheduling it for a later date.

She released her very awaited album this past July, gaining a lot of recognition for her amazing lyrics and musical evolution.

To start off this tour strong, the singer and songwriter wore a plunging black leather bustier top with silver strips of shiny diamonds going from her chest down.

The singer and songwriter covered herself up a little by adding a white jacket with black hearts going all over, and a matching miniskirt. Both clothing items had similar diamond chains dangling from them.

Her long blonde hair was perfectly styled in big waves and her bangs were styled to the side.

Sabrina Carpenter stuns on the first night of her tour

Carpenter sang her new hits in front of a red heart, which is the aesthetic for her new album, which she also made sure to include on her red nails as well.

She posted reposted a post made by Rolling Stone Magazine showing some pictures of her behind the scenes, as well as a polaroid picture of her looking incredible before her performance on her Instagram Stories.

Polaroid of Sabrina Carpenter before her performance.

Sabrina Carpenter talks about her single Vicious

With the start of this new musical era, Sabrina Carpenter has made a lot of very personal emails that she wrote to herself in order to cope with emotions to the rest of the world in the shape of music.

After announcing that her fifth studio album Emails I Can’t Send was coming out in mid-July, she dropped a single titled Vicious. She teased the release of this song on her TikTok account, by lipsyncing to a couple of the lyrics while doing her makeup and spraying some perfume.

The track seems to be aimed at an ex-lover with lyrics like, “You’re so vicious/Love me then pretend you didn’t/Crush my heart and wreck my image/Why you gotta be so vicious?”

It is no news that she dated Joshua Bassett who dated pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, and the media created a sort of love triangle situation. Carpenter has never stated who is this song about, but she has been open about how she wants to make her side of the story crystal clear.