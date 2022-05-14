Sabrina Carpenter in cut-out sequin gown says ‘meet me in the bathroom’

Sabrina Carpenter wowed the crowds, as well as all her online fans, in a black, sequined-studded gown with a peek-a-boo backing for a premiere of her new movie. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Sabrina Carpenter rocketed to fame at the age of thirteen when she nabbed the role of Maya Fox in the Boy Meets World spin-off Girl Meets World and her star has continued to shine.

Sporting a healthy history in the music industry along with her acting success, Sabrina has grown to be a hot young star to watch as the 23-year-old works to keep up with the rest of the Hollywood stars striving to move up in the ranks.

The actress helped her status along recently when she displayed her premiere prowess by donning a gown that any A-list actress would covet.

Sabrina Carpenter wore a sparkly, black gown with a sexy cut-out on the back

Sabrina took to her Instagram page yesterday to share some sizzling shots of her premiere get-up, which she wore to the red-carpet event for her new film Emergency.

Standing in an elegant powder room shower stall, with towering, white-tiled walls and glass framing, the actress captioned the three-part series with “meet me in the bathroom.”

Sabrina first gave a sensual side and back view of her attire, standing in the shower’s doorway to display her sexy silhouette along with the large swatch of her back that was clearly visible in the giant cut-out that framed her toned muscles, a satin bow tied neatly in the middle for a playful accent.

Pic number two gave a close-up of Sabrina’s upper body and face as she leaned into the two glass panels so that her messy up-do and fringed bangs could be seen.

The final shot gave a view of Sabrina’s front and back, revealing more of her smooth skin within the space of the cut-out along with another shot of her face as the actress stood facing a mirror to give two perspectives of her look.

Sabrina got caught in the middle of drama with Olivia Rodrigo

Behind the scenes, Sabrina’s love life took a dramatic turn around two years ago when she, Olivia Rodrigo, and Joshua Bassett were rumored to be in the middle of a messy love triangle.

Joshua and Olivia met on the set of the hit show High School Musical: The Musical-The Series and started dating in 2019.

However, it didn’t take long for the tabloids to run wild with reports that the pair were caught up in a whirlwind of cheating rumors which fell largely on Sabrina, who began to be called out for being a “homewrecker.”

While speculations still run rampant over exactly who Olivia is referring to in her smash hit song Drivers License, fans have felt pretty confident that the lyrics relate directly to her split from Josh after he fell for Sabrina.

Despite how their relationship began, Josh and Sabrina appear to have remained a steady couple, having been spotted out together just last fall at a Harry Styles concert.