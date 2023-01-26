Sabrina Carpenter showed her love for all things fashion with a stunning pink look at Paris Fashion Week.

The singer was on-hand for the Giambattista Valli show, where she sat next to fellow Disney star Dove Cameron and watched the designer’s latest creations on the runway.

The Giambattista Valli Spring Summer Haute Couture show kicked off Paris Fashion Week on a high note, with ethereal vibes throughout the collection. The theme was pink, with high-profile attendees and models rocking different shades of the hue.

One high-profile guest, Sabrina, took her outfit to the next level with a pink ensemble featuring two shades. The singer’s off-the-shoulder top was more of a salmon color, while the ruched skirt had a blush shade.

No detail was spared, with a sparkly pink bag and pink undertones in Sabrina’s beautiful makeup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sabrina posted a jam-packed carousel on Instagram, geotagging Paris and expressing adoration for the brand.

Sabrina Carpenter dazzles at Giambattista Valli for Paris Fashion Week

The first image showed Sabrina in a chic hotel with stylish wood panels. She placed her hands close to her waist and tilted her head, looking to the side and showing her fit.

Sabrina’s ruched top had a cutout in the bodice, showing the lines on her abs. She went accessory-free on her neckline, allowing the garment to take center stage. Meanwhile, the light pink skirt also had ruching, with a wrap-around style and a beautiful train hanging from one side.

Next, Sabrina changed spots, opting to pose in front of a magenta wall. For this photo, she looked up and to the side, showing the dark eyeliner underneath her light eyes.

Another photo showed Sabrina in a hotel lobby, with her train draped elegantly across the floor. She revealed her stunning platform shoes, which were very high and quite chunky. The Disney Channel alum rested her bag on the table in front of her while bathing in blue light.

Sabrina’s makeup was fairy-like and beautiful, with pink blush, glossy lips, and lots of sparkles. She rocked her blonde tresses in a straight style, with bangs touching her forehead.

The singer’s caption read, “💋💋the most beautiful show. i adore youuuu @giambattistavalli @hautecoutureweek.”

When she isn’t busy attending haute couture shows, you might find Sabrina promoting brands.

Sabrina Carpenter promotes Samsung Mobile

Last month, Sabrina used her Instagram account to promote Samsung. She shared a commercial for the company, featuring a lot of city energy and even a cat in a bodega.

As Sabrina revealed in a voiceover for the post, New York City played an integral role in her development as an artist.

Her caption read, “happy holidays from me and my #GalaxyZFlip4 ❤️ Feeling extra festive in the city that never sleeps and capturing all the hands-free mems 🎄🗽🎁 @SamsungMobileUSA #SamsungPartner #TeamGalaxy #withGalaxy #GalaxyBuds2Pro.”

The overarching theme of the advertisement was about spending time with family while thriving creatively.

The purpose of the video was to promote Samsung Galaxy and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 mobile device.