Sabrina Carpenter had a major fashion moment at the weekend, with the singer giving smart, stylish, and sexy vibes in her latest ensemble.

The 23-year-old looked sensational as she stepped out in an outfit that truly wouldn’t look out of place on the front cover of Vogue.

Known for her killer vocals and stunning looks, Sabrina is for sure becoming one of fashion and music’s biggest stars, with 28.1 million Instagram followers.

Since 2014, the beauty has wowed fans, whether that’s through her TV roles, music, or sizzling selfies on Instagram.

As a result of her rise in stardom, Sabrina is no stranger to attending a Hollywood event.

At the weekend, the blonde bombshell was snapped at Zack Bia’s holiday party in West Hollywood – and as expected, she looked amazing.

Sabrina Carpenter stuns in a stylish ensemble

For the occasion, Sabrina rocked a high-neck black jumper that was adorned with buttons trailing down her chest.

The Netflix star also donned a brown miniskirt that sat perfectly at her waist, highlighting her amazing physique.

Not afraid to show her long and toned legs, Sabrina slipped into a pair of stockings that ended at her thigh – adding a sexy touch to her smart ensemble.

Adding a few inches to her height, Sabrina strutted her stuff around LA in a pair of platform open-toe heels.

The singer-songwriter finished off her gorgeous look by wearing an oversized coat that hung off her slender frame perfectly.

For makeup, Sabrina rocked winged eyeliner, sky-high lashes, and orange hue eyeshadow, keeping with the autumnal / winter vibes of the look.

She also lathered on a dark pink gloss on her plump pout and opted for a peach blush, highlighting her stunning facial features.

Sabrina wore her famous blonde tresses in a stylish updo, with strands of her golden hair cascading beside her face.

Sabrina Carpenter releases ‘delicious’ fragrance, Sweet Tooth

When she’s not starring in Netflix shows, releasing hit singles, or gracing the covers of magazines, Sabrina can also be found venturing into the world of business.

Earlier this year, the Fast Times hitmaker announced the release of her very own perfume, Sweet Tooth.

According to Scent Beauty’s website, it is “sweet-scented and playful, an irresistible indulgence.” The website also claims it is a fragrance “so delicious, mouths will water.”

Sabrina discussed the fragrance on her Instagram via a sizzling promo snap of the perfume.

She explained how when she was younger, her mother had a perfume that smelt like chocolate – and she was “in love with it.”

As a result, Sabrina said she wanted to, “make my own fragrance one day inspired by my sweet tooth, but a little less on the nose.”

The gorgeous perfume launched in September 2022 in the shape of a bar of pink chocolate.