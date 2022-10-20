Sabrina Carpenter looks incredible with rosy cheeks and graphic eyeliner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

The beautiful Sabrina Carpenter is mainly known for her music career and being one of the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World stars.

However, lately, Carpenter has only been focusing on music. This past July, she released her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send. She is touring the US, performing the songs with this album and some incredible covers.

The singer has been wearing some breathtaking outfits for this tour, and she recently put on a new one on stage that allowed her to shine even more.

She wore a matching two-piece set which consisted of a halter top and a mini skirt.

This set was silver with a couple of animal print-looking figures all over it in a light brown or beige shade.

Her long blonde caramel hair was styled in thick waves, and her curtain bangs fell perfectly to the sides of her forehead.

Sabrina Carpenter poses next to Joey King and Zara Larsson before LA show

Carpenter’s makeup was, as always, super glammed up and fresh, with a highlighter that can be seen from miles away and a brown nude lip.

She performed in LA, allowing many friends to stop by and sing with her fans. Some attendees were Joey King, Dixie D’Amelio, and Zara Larsson.

The songwriter shared pictures on her Instagram of her performing and gave her fans a taste of what it was like for her to be behind the scenes.

She captioned this post, “ALREADY HAVE LOVE IN LA.” which was a reference to one of her songs from a previous album titled Paris.

Sabrina Carpenter talks about the honesty of her new music

Carpenter’s music career started in 2014. However, now that she is 23, her music is at a point of honesty and vulnerability that she had never reached before.

Not long ago, she spoke with Vogue about her new music, “One thing that experience did do was that it stripped back a lot of layers of tolerating anything that’s less than real because I didn’t really have the energy to tolerate anything that was less than genuine and authentic at that time.”

Listen to the 13 incredible tracks included in Emails I Can’t Send by Sabrina Carpenter on Spotify.