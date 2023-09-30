Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend worries fans with ultra-thin physique as she unveils her ‘CEO era’

Iconic television host Ryan Seacrest has a lot on his plate these days when it comes to his career, but luckily, he has his girlfriend of two years, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, by his side to help shift his focus.

Ryan and Aubrey have been an item since 2021, and since going public with their relationship, Aubrey has gained a following of her own.

On Instagram, Aubrey, a model and actress, has accrued over 79,000 followers, and she often shares her love of screenwriting, travel, fashion, and fitness with her fans.

Such was the case in her most recent post, which included a set of fashionable photos snapped as the brunette beauty struck a couple of poses while taking an outdoor stroll.

Aubrey was clad in a daringly low-cut vest and low-cut pants paired with a blazer draped over her shoulders and a pair of black stiletto heels.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

The 25-year-old entrepreneur added a pair of black shades to her ensemble and a black leather handbag as she showed off her svelte figure and her keen fashion sense.

Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky debuts her ‘CEO era’ with a fashionable set of photos

Aubrey captioned her upload, “In my CEO era 🖤,” and she added a slew of hashtags in the comments, including #femaleentrepreneur, #female, #womenempowerment, #ceomindset, #ceo, #ceowomen, #womeninbusiness, and #smallbusinessowner.

Many of Aubrey’s Instagram followers liked the post, and in the comments section, she was met with a plethora of compliments.

However, there were several Instagram users who voiced concern over Aubrey’s thinner-than-ever physique.

Aubrey’s followers are concerned she’s lost too much weight

“So skinny!” read one such comment.

Another commenter wrote that Aubrey was “Looking too thin.”

Aubrey’s Instagram followers think she has gotten too thin. Pic credit: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

Echoing the sentiment, another follower felt that Aubrey appeared to be “So skinny.”

Aside from her physical appearance, Aubrey’s professional life has made headlines in recent months.

With her boyfriend’s big job change coming up next year, it’s left Aubrey’s fans wondering whether she might be joining him.

Rumors swirled that Aubrey would co-host Wheel of Fortune alongside Ryan

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan will be replacing the legendary Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak next year following his retirement after 41 seasons as the popular weeknight TV game show’s head honcho.

With the news of Pat retiring, rumors began swirling that perhaps Pat’s longtime co-host, the illustrious Vanna White, might be following suit and leaving the Wheel of Fortune franchise.

Some even speculated that Aubrey might be taking over for Vanna as the Wheel of Fortune’s resident tile-turner. Aubrey’s Instagram activity prompted the gossip after she hinted at an upcoming project earlier this summer.

Those rumors were laid to rest, however, when it was announced that Vanna’s contract had been extended for at least another two years. So, in the meantime, longtime Wheel of Fortune fans can rest easy that the beloved hostess will continue to grace their TV screens at least through 2025 and 2026.