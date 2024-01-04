Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Aubrey Paige shuts down troll who criticized her ‘revealing’ attire: ‘Check yourself’

Critics came for Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, but she wasn’t having it.

The lovebirds have faced scrutiny ever since Ryan and Aubrey began dating in 2021,

Naysayers have accused Aubrey of being a gold digger, have criticized her physique, and have chastised Ryan for failing to propose to his lady love.

The criticism hasn’t died down, as evidenced by recent social media activity.

Aubrey recently posted a selfie and some affirmations on Instagram to kick off the new year.

In the first slide of her post, Aubrey posed in front of the mirror, clad in a low-cut sequined corset top, as she snapped a selfie with her phone.

Aubrey’s second and third slides included what she considers “out” and “in” for 2024.

“Let the journey begin ✨🙏🏼🙌🏼👊🏼 #2024,” Aubrey wrote in her accompanying caption.

Thousands liked Aubrey’s post, and in the comments section, many of her fans and followers wished her a Happy New Year and gushed over her revealing fashion choice and 2024 affirmations.

Aubrey Paige Petcosky puts critics on blast: ‘Please unfollow me’

However, two of her critics showed up in the comments, sharing their less-than-complimentary sentiments.

One such critic told Aubrey, “Sorry, you have over done showing yourself.”

“You are in a huge group of millions of people that has nothing to be special,” they continued. “So, sorry.”

Aubrey faces social media backlash. Pic credit: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

Aubrey saw the disapproving comment from @samchasammy and fired back at the Instagram troll with a response.

“If you think this is too revealing please unfollow me,” Aubrey requested. “Telling a woman her she is in the wrong for showing cleavage and shoulders is out of date, out of touch, and bullying. Check yourself.”

When another Instagram user agreed with @samchasammy, calling Aubrey “Very average,” she spoke out again.

Aubrey fired back. Pic credit: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

“Speak for yourself before you speak on me thx,” Aubrey told @ellenlovesoc.

Aubrey proves she and her boyfriend, Ryan Seacrest, are still going strong

Aubrey has been more vocal lately about herself and her relationship with future Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aubrey silenced the gossip about a possible breakup between her and Ryan.

Amid rumors that she and Ryan went their separate ways, Aubrey posted a photo of Ryan performing his Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve duties on NYE in NYC.

As Ryan entertained the crowd, Aubrey sneaked a shot of her man and wrote, “GO BABY GO.”

Although Aubrey and Ryan are seemingly still going strong after three years of dating, their social media activity has been a major catalyst behind the breakup chatter online.

Ryan has yet to showcase his leading lady in his Instagram feed and has only made several appearances on Aubrey’s.

Despite what their critics think, Ryan and Aubrey may prefer to keep their romance under wraps.