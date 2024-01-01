Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Aubrey Paige shuts down breakup rumors with NYE post

Amid all of the chatter of a possible breakup, Ryan Seacrest‘s girlfriend just proved that they’re still going strong.

As Monsters and Critics reported, there has been speculation that Ryan and his girlfriend of three years, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, have gone their separate ways.

After Aubrey failed to include Ryan in any of her Christmas celebration posts on Instagram, their fans and critics had serious doubts about their relationship status.

But now, Aubrey has set the record straight, seemingly proving that she and the American Idol host are still an item.

One of Ryan’s many hosting duties includes his work every New Year’s Eve for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve in New York City.

While Ryan was tending to his work on Sunday, December 31, in Times Square, Aubrey was watching from a distance.

Aubrey Paige Petcosky uploads a pic of boyfriend Ryan Seacrest on New Year’s Eve

Before the ball dropped at midnight, Ryan was busy entertaining the crowd and the viewers at home as he stood at the center of all of the hoopla.

Aubrey snapped a shot of her man from behind the scenes as he held a microphone, dressed to the nines in his NYE attire.

Aubrey shared a photo of Ryan in action during the 2023 Dick Clark Rockin’ New Year’s Eve celebration in NYC. Pic credit: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

While Ryan was busy charming his fans, Aubrey uploaded a snap she took of her boyfriend, which she captioned, “GO BABY GO 🎉🎉.”

Aubrey and Ryan mostly keep their love life on the down low

Although Aubrey and Ryan have been dating since 2021, they don’t often publicly share much about their relationship.

Ryan tends to stick to business and immediate family on his Instagram feed, making no mention of his lady love, Aubrey, in his posts.

For her part, however, Aubrey has shared several photos of herself and Ryan ever since they went public with their romance.

Ryan made his debut on Aubrey’s IG feed on NYE in 2021. The two posed for a couple of photos, gussied up for their New Year’s festivities.

In the caption of the post, Aubrey wrote, “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼 Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022 🥂”

Since then, Ryan has made several more appearances in Aubrey’s posts. The ultra-private couple has enjoyed everything from travels abroad, fancy dinners, low-key weekends cooking and relaxing, and meetings with upscale guests such as designer Brunello Cucinelli… all of which Aubrey has documented on Instagram.

Most recently, the lovebirds shared some time away together to an undisclosed location, where they enjoyed each other’s company.

“A summer of street markets, road trips, local artists and movie nights 💕,” read the accompanying caption on the post dated August 31, 2023.