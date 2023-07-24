Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Aubrey Paige is the ‘good kinda crazy’ in stunning bikini shots

Aubrey Paige Petcosky turned up the heat in a set of sensational bikini pics that showed off her incredible physique.

The 25-year-old beauty shared some snaps on Instagram over the weekend as she enjoyed some time on the water.

The leggy brunette posed in a skimpy floral bikini that showcased her curves and trim waistline for the carousel of photos.

In the first shot, Aubrey wore a towel on her head as she clutched her sunglasses while gazing into the distance, gripping a nearby boat railing.

Making for a stunning aesthetic, Aubrey was surrounded by blue waters, mountains in the background, puffy clouds, and idyllic blue skies.

The brunette beauty struck a similar pose in the second shot and had some fun with the camera in the last slide, sticking out her tongue in a close-up photo, proving that she can rock a sultry bikini look while not taking herself too seriously.

Aubrey’s accompanying caption was fitting, seemingly playing off her third photo.

“The good kinda crazy 😜,” the caption read.

Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s fans are in awe of her bikini body

Of her 76,300 Instagram followers, many headed to the comments section to gush over Aubrey’s alluring images.

“Stunning photo 🔥,” wrote one Instagram user.

Aubrey’s Instagram followers gushed over her stunning photographs. Pic credit: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

Another told Aubrey, “Stunning pic of you very artistic..perfect female body.. xxoo,” and another one of her fans let a slew of fire emojis do the talking.

Aubrey may be dating iconic TV personality Ryan Seacrest, but she’s made a name for herself on her own accord. In addition to working as a screenwriter, influencer, and sales and marketing specialist, she is also a fashion model who was employed by the prestigious L.A. Models.

Aubrey’s sensational physique is compliments of a healthy diet and regular exercise

As a model, Aubrey knows the importance of staying fit. So how does Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend keep herself in tip-top shape to rock those teeny-tiny bikinis?

Aubrey adheres to a healthy diet and incorporates regular exercise into her lifestyle. She starts every day with a shot of apple cider vinegar, and one of her go-to meals is a gyro bowl consisting of spinach, brown rice, chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, avocado, and tzatziki sauce.

Aubrey follows a healthy diet and strict exercise regime to stay fit. Pic credit: @aubreypaige_/Instagram

To keep her waistline trim and her muscles toned, Aubrey engages in boxing classes.

Aubrey attends CruBox in Los Angeles for their group boxing classes, perfect for helping her get in a calorie-burning, muscle-toning HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workout that keeps her in shape and looking fantastic.