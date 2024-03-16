Ryan Seacrest’s fans fear for his health as he debuts thinner-than-ever frame: ‘Are you ok?’

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is looking awfully slim these days, and it has his fans concerned about his well-being.

The 49-year-old television legend makes a concerted effort to prioritize his health via a healthy diet and exercise.

Ryan often shares his favorite meals and snacks on Instagram, including protein powder and fruit smoothies, salads, grain-free tortilla chips, and lean fish.

Ryan also posts quite a few gym photos, documenting his workouts as he lifts weights and breaks a sweat with some cardio.

The future Wheel of Fortune host‘s latest Instagram share, however, sparked concern due to his lean appearance.

Subscribe to our Competition Shows newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Ryan shared two photos to kick off the weekend, including a throwback photo of himself during a stay in Destin, Florida, coupled with a recent pic as he prepared an anchovy meal in his kitchen.

Ryan Seacrest shares then-and-now pics

Ryan’s post, which doubled as an ad for HealthAde Kombucha, was captioned, “Then & now. Incredibly, I was the same height as an anchovy back then… #fbf #throwback #ad #healthadepartner #kombucha.”

In less than 24 hours’ time, Ryan’s post was liked by thousands of his 6.6 million Instagram followers, and hundreds more headed to the comments section.

Many of Ryan’s admirers left complimentary comments on the post, letting him know how well he’s aged and applauding his big smile and bronzed tan.

On the contrary, others were more concerned with Ryan’s health because they felt he looked too thin in the updated photo.

Ryan’s lean appearance sparks concern among his fans

“Don’t get too skinny!! 😮” warned @scone922021.

Another concerned follower asked Ryan, “I love you, but why are you so thin now? Are you ok?”

Pic credit: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

Others chimed in, noting that Ryan looks “so skinny, “too skinny,” and “so thin!”

@gran_spe added, “He looks [too] thin. He looks sick..”

Ryan opens up about his childhood struggles with weight

As it turns out, Ryan hasn’t always been so lean. As a child, Ryan was teased about his weight, as he shared during a 2022 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Admittedly, Ryan struggled with body image as a child, and that has followed him into his adult years.

The perpetual bachelor revealed that because he was teased about his weight, he will “always see that little boy when I look in the mirror.”

“I cannot get past it,” Ryan added. “I’ve talked to our experts about it, but for some reason, I just cannot see that guy.”

Ryan eats a mostly-healthy diet but splurges on Girl Scout cookies

These days, Ryan stays lean by avoiding dairy, engaging in intermittent fasting, and eating a mostly vegan diet.

Despite eating healthy most of the time, Ryan admittedly has a sweet spot for Girl Scout cookies.

As he explained to Kelly Ripa, “I’m like con-vegan; I call it conveniently vegan. So I do cheat and eat things every once in a while, but I try and mostly stay plant-based and fish-based occasionally.”