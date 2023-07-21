Ryan Seacrest shows ‘lack of attachment and commitment’ toward girlfriend Aubrey Paige

Ryan Seacrest has a stunning new girlfriend in his life, but apparently, his “detached” gestures may cost him his relationship.

The iconic television host has been dating his lady love, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, since 2021.

The photogenic couple looks great together, but is their pairing all for show?

According to body language expert Judi James, Ryan displays physical detachment from Aubrey, indicating that the American Idol host isn’t committed to their relationship and there’s something missing in their love life.

Judi analyzed some recent photos of Ryan and Aubrey from social media and on the red carpet that she says show “a non-committal-looking gap between their bodies.”

According to Judi, Ryan and Aubrey aren’t genuinely in love judging by their body language.

Body language expert says Ryan Seacrest is ‘physically detached’ from girlfriend Aubrey Paige

“A couple in love would keep the threads of connection going all the time via their body language,” Judi told The Sun. “This is thanks to a subliminal urge which is lacking from [Ryan].”

Judi noticed that Ryan “only seems to smile when they are with other people” and that Aubrey focuses her attention elsewhere rather than on her beau of two years.

Judi also pointed out that when spotted out and about in public, Ryan keeps space between himself and Aubrey while they’re walking, another signal that perhaps things aren’t so peachy keen between the two.

Ryan and Aubrey were photographed together publically for the first time last year at a red-carpet event. Since then, Ryan has appeared on Aubrey’s Instagram page several times.

Aubrey debuted Ryan on Instagram in 2021, but he doesn’t post her on social media

The future Wheel of Fortune host first appeared on Aubrey’s Instagram in December 2021, as seen in the post below, which she captioned, “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼.”

Aubrey uploaded two photos of herself and Ryan as they cozied up to each other, seemingly at a restaurant or club.

In the first pic, Aubrey put her arm around Ryan’s neck, and he grabbed her leg with his arms. The second slide saw Aubrey planting a kiss on Ryan’s cheek while he continued to smile at the camera.

While Aubrey has since shared several more photos and videos of herself and Ryan on Instagram, he has chosen to keep their love life off social media.

Still, most of Aubrey’s Instagram photos are of herself, not Ryan.

Before meeting 25-year-old Aubrey, Ryan dated some other beautiful, high-profile women, including Julianne Hough, Teri Hatcher, and Shayna Taylor, but the 48-year-old TV host has never been married.

Are wedding bells in the future for Ryan and Aubrey? According to Judi, it’s not likely.

During a recent trip to Portofino, Italy, with Aubrey, Judi says that Ryan “might have thought about carrying a ring in his pocket on that trip, but his ongoing lack of natural attachment rituals is a real cause for concern.”

Judi added, “None of Ryan’s body language suggests any hint of commitment from him.”