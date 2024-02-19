Ryan Seacrest shares how he feels about upcoming Wheel of Fortune gig in rare comment to fan

One of Ryan Seacrest’s fans got a response from the American Idol host that hinted at his excitement about his upcoming job as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan is pretty active on social media, sharing a lot of his personal and professional life matters with his millions of fans and followers on Instagram.

Recently, the 49-year-old television personality shared a peek at one of his favorite meals in an Instagram post featuring a video and a photo.

In the video, a casually clad Ryan enjoyed a snack consisting of tin fish on crackers as he filmed himself eating.

Ryan showed his fans how he prepared his snack before taking a bite and announcing what he was eating.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a second slide, Ryan uploaded a photo of his plate, showing his fans what he found so tasty.

“A few of my favorite things #tinfish #humus @botanicafood,” Ryan wrote in the caption of the post.

Ryan’s post received thousands of likes, and hundreds more of his fans headed to the comments section to chat about his food preferences as well as his upcoming gig.

Ryan Seacrest responds to a fan regarding his upcoming Wheel of Fortune hosting position

One such fan commented, “Ryan, it all looks delicious except… whatever fish! To each [their] own.”

“Ryan could you PLEASE answer (I know you usually not but please) this, do you miss working at Live or excited about ur new job?” they continued. “Sure miss you in the mornings.”

In a rare moment, Ryan responded to his follower with a very succinct comment, and according to the television legend, he can’t wait to join Vanna White later this year at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, where Wheel of Fortune tapes its episodes.

“I’m very excited,” Ryan replied to @cklydic.

Ryan responded to a curious fan on Instagram. Pic credit: @ryanseacrest/Instagram

It’s unclear how Ryan feels about leaving his hosting job at Live with Kelly and Ryan since he didn’t answer that portion of the question, but there’s no doubt Ryan is rearing and ready to go later this year on Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan was spotted with Vanna White in Hawaii earlier this month

As TMZ reported, Ryan was spotted in Hawaii earlier this month alongside his future co-host, Vanna White.

The duo was filming promos in Waikiki Beach on Oahu for the upcoming 42nd season of Wheel of Fortune.

According to the photos captured by the outlet, Ryan and Vanna’s chemistry was on point.

Ryan was seen frolicking in the crystal blue waters wearing a snorkel, goggles, and swimming flippers, and in between takes, they reportedly took selfies and shared some friendly banter.

Wheel of Fortune fans will get to see just how well Ryan and Vanna interact when Season 42 of the long-running game show premieres this fall.