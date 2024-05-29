Ryan Seacrest insists on background checks of potential girlfriends: ‘Must be young, pretty and ambitious’

Following his split from Aubrey Paige Petcosky, Ryan Seacrest is back on the dating scene, but this time around, he’s taking extra precautions.

The American Idol host isn’t taking any chances with his potential lady loves, and at this stage in the game, he’s taking inventory to ensure that his future girlfriends check all the boxes.

An insider recently spoke with Closer Weekly and revealed Ryan’s list of requirements for any woman interested in dating the future Wheel of Fortune host.

“She must be young, pretty, and ambitious to a point,” the source shared.

Ryan, 49, is also conducting background checks on prospective partners as a form of protection. If any red flags arise, they’re immediately out of the running.

“Ryan’s insisting on background checks,” the insider spilled. “He’s not proud about it, but he feels they’re necessary to protect himself.”

Ryan Seacrest’s potential girlfriend must not have ‘anything alarming’ in their past

There are certain criteria that would automatically disqualify a future significant other, too.

“Anything alarming in a person’s past, like lying about a job or a criminal conviction or lawsuit, would definitely be a deal-breaker,” added the person in the know.

On top of that, Ryan is following a “trust, but verify” approach to ensure that anyone he dates is who they say they are.

“Just because someone said they graduated from Harvard doesn’t make it true,” the source explained. “He wants it verified.”

Ryan tends to keep his love life private

During their three-year-long relationship, Ryan kept his and Aubrey’s love life mostly out of the public eye.

In fact, Ryan waited until this year to include Aubrey in his Instagram feed.

Shortly before announcing their split last month, Ryan finally debuted Aubrey on his Instagram feed three years into their relationship.

Previously, Ryan made no mention of his personal life on social media, but when Aubrey launched her card game, Sippin’ on Somethin’, he showed his support for his then-girlfriend.

In April 2024, Ryan uploaded a photo of himself and Aubrey holding Sippin’ on Somethin’ game cards.

In the caption, he told his lady love, “Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life. I’m so proud of you.”

Ryan’s ex, Aubrey Paige Petcosky, is focused on her career as a newly single woman

Following the news of Ryan and Aubrey’s breakup after three years of dating, Aubrey has been living her best life without Ryan in it.

The 26-year-old model, CEO, and co-founder of Sippin’ on Somethin’ continues to promote her brand on Instagram while enjoying the single life.

For his part, it’s back to business for Ryan Seacrest, who continues to post about his American Idol gig and plug his favorite brands as he gears up to take over the reins at Wheel of Fortune later this year.