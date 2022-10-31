Ryan Gosling is melting hearts in a red track jacket and ripped jeans on The Fall Guy set

Ryan Gosling films new movie in a stylish red jacket and shaggy hair. Pic credit: Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Actor Ryan Gosling was seen rocking a red track jacket and ripped jeans while on the set of his new film.

The 41-year-old was spotted while filming the latest addition to his ever-impressive filmography in Sydney, Australia over the weekend.

Since he became a household name as a result of his leading role in The Notebook, Ryan has become a red-carpet fixture.

He may be renowned for his heart-racing good looks and his impeccable acting ability, but when it comes to fashion, Ryan’s wow-worthy style remains effortlessly on par.

The Hollywood hunk can look just as handsome in a dapper two-piece suit as he does in a tee and sweatpants.

Earlier this week, Ryan, who is married to Eva Mendes, took to the streets of Sydney to film scenes for his new movie The Fall Guy.

Ryan Gosling rocks a red jacket and shaggy hair

Donning a stylish red track jacket, the hunky star was seen filming the movie alongside his stunt double.

He teamed the red number with a white T-shirt and ripped jeans that were held together by a brown leather belt.

Ryan also slipped into a pair of brown loafers as he filmed the scenes outside.

Ryan Gosling wows in a red jacket and ripped jeans for his new movie. Pic credit: MTRX / BACKGRID

Instead of his usual short blonde hair, the A-list actor opted for a shaggy style and sported a short beard for the movie as well.

The Fall Guy is based on the popular 1980s adventure television series of the same name. The series followed a Hollywood stuntman who, to make ends meet, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter. The show ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986.

The big-screen adaptation of the series, which also stars Emily Blunt, will ditch the side hustle storyline but will keep the name and stunts.

Ryan will be playing a past-his-prime stuntman who finds himself back on a movie set with the star who replaced him and who he worked with a long-ago time ago.

However, disaster follows after the star is now missing.

The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Stephanie Hsu, as Hollywood Reporter claims.

Ryan Gosling is a Gucci ambassador

In his two-decade career, Ryan has been a part of several campaigns and commercials, more recently, the Canadian star was announced as Gucci’s latest ambassador.

After enlisting stars such as Jared Leto, Harry Styles, and Lana Del Rey, the Italian fashion house has now called on Ryan.

Earlier this month, Gucci unveiled its latest campaign dedicated to its “Valigeria”.

This new campaign, shot by British photographer Glen Luchford, focuses on travel accessories from the Gucci Savoy collection, as Hype Beast reports.