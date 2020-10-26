Ryan Garcia reportedly caught cheating on fiancée: Who is Malu Trevejo, who he was caught kissing?

Ryan Garcia was reportedly caught cheating on his pregnant fiancé Drea Celina with singer Malu Trevejo.

Paparazzi reportedly caught Garica, the WBC Silver lightweight titleholder, making out with Trevejo while out with friends at the upscale N10restaurant in Los Angeles.

Garica and Trevejo were seen dining out at the restaurant with friends. As they were exited the restaurant, they were seen cozying up to each other.

They were photographed engaging in PDA. They held hands, hugged, and kissed while chatting outside the restaurant.

The YouTube video below, uploaded on Saturday by The Hollywood Fix, shows the couple getting intimate.

Drea Celina has reacted to the video

Drea has reportedly reacted to the video showing her fiancé making out with Trevejo in public.

The Twitter account @DefNoodles shared a to screenshot of a statement that Drea Celina reportedly uploaded to her social media account.

Celina explained that Garcia has been lying to her about where he was going. She said he told her that he was training for his next fight with Luke Campbell on December 5.

“He tells me he’s training hard for this fight. But IG shows me this,” Celina writes. “7 weeks left till I give birth and this piece of s**t stay being disgusting. While he barely even sees Rylie his daughter with @catherinegamez. @Kingryang is a HORRIBLE PERSON.”

Garcia reportedly has a baby, Rylie, from a previous relationship with Catherine Gomez.

As of writing, Drea Celina has her Instagram account set to private. She has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram.

Trevejo tells her side of the story

Meanwhile, Travejo has taken to social media to tell her side of the story.

Trevejo admitted in a video that surfaced on Twitter that Garcia told her he had a kid. But she said he never told her he was engaged to a woman who was expecting another baby.

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Malu Trevejo explains Ryan Garcia never told her that he was engaged before they went to dinner and kissed. She adds that when she called him today and asked him about it, he said he didn’t say anything because they’re “off and on.” pic.twitter.com/SKh5HTa1v2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 25, 2020

Who is Malu Trevejo?

Malu Trevejo is a singer known in the Latino community for her music videos uploaded to online video-sharing apps.

In September 2017, she released her debut single Luna Llena. She released another single, En Mi Mente, in December 2017.

You can find her here on Instagram, where she has more than 8.5 million followers. She also runs a YouTube account where she has more than 1.36 million followers.

She recently started an OnlyFans account.

The latest development comes amid ongoing controversy over her OnlyFans account after being recently accused of scamming her fans.

She also recently stirred up controversy when she threw a birthday party amid the COVID-19 pandemic.