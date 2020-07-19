Ryan Bowers dead at 24: San Diego rapper died in apparent suicide

San Diego rapper Ryan Bowers has died from suicide following multiple suicide attempts, according to Nick Cannon. In an Instagram tribute, Nick Cannon confirmed Bowers’s cause of death. Cannon signed the up-and-coming rapper to his label and has reacted to his tragic death.

In a long tribute, Nick Cannon addressed his recent controversy while expressing his desire to have been there to prevent Bower’s suicide.

“I can’t help but think if I wasn’t so engulfed in my own bullshit I could’ve been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts, Nick Cannon wrote in an Instagram statement.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over a year ago, San Diego Police Officer shot Ryan Bowers

San Diego rapper Ryan Bowers made headlines last year after he was shot by local police. He reportedly slashed his own throat prior to the shooting incident. In the lengthy tribute, Nick Cannon describes how the rapper survived the shooting, which he described as unjustifiable police conduct.

“Just over a year, ago a San Diego Police Officer rushed in his home and unjustifiably shot him placing him in a coma for months. I stood by his bedside and promised him that if he made it out & fought the good fight that I would make his dream come true and put his album out and share his story with the world.”

According to a local report, San Diego police claimed that Bowers confronted them with a knife after slashing his own throat. After a family member wrestled a knife out of Bower’s hand, he allegedly picked up another knife and pointed it at responding officers.

Police officer Matthew Steinbach reportedly shot Ryan in the upper region of his chest, which left Bowers in a life-threatening condition.

Ryan Bowers recovered from the shooting and put out new music and performed shows in San Diego.

Kehlani leads tributes following Ryan Bowers’ death

Several fans have mourned the death of Bowers. He was a popular hip-hop artist and producer in the underground scene of San Diego, building a following on Soundcloud.

Kehlani leads tributes following Bowers death and the SweetSexySavage singer implied that she spoke to Bowers and begged him not to commit suicide:

“i love you!! i’m so sorry!! our convo is finna haunt me for the rest of my life!! i begged u bro! im speechless!i’m angry and i know you’re at peace but this shit ain’t ever gon make any sense to me!! rest in LOVE Ryan, I LOVE YOU!! 4L”

RIP lil brother @RyanBowersOB . What ever you were going through I’m just glad it’s over now. I’ll always carry your words with me and never forget what you told me. You’re story won’t be forgotten. Rest easy brother. #ryanbowers #ripryanbowers pic.twitter.com/oBZh43BZQs — Pep Williams (@Pep_Williams) July 19, 2020

Ryan Bowers once appeared on MTV’s series Made back in 2010. His last Instagram post was about his private album release party on July 4th earlier this month. The last series of Instagram posts was promoting his latest album Running with Scissors.