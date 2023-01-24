Russian beauty Anastasia Potapova looked like an absolute queen as she made her nightly debut in Melbourne, Australia.

The 21-year-old tennis pro headed to Australia for the Australian Open, where she competed in both singles and doubles matches.

Even though Anastasia recently lost her singles match to Nuria Parrisas-Diaz, the young tennis star is a fierce competitor and still has many years of growing and evolving ahead of her.

However, the athlete didn’t let her loss spoil her mood; instead, she enjoyed a special night out in Melbourne.

Anastasia ditched the tennis uniform and rocked a gorgeous pink minidress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The tennis star radiated a positive energy within the photograph as she smiled from ear to ear.

Anastasia Potapova is stunning in her glitzy pink dress

Luckily for fans, Anastasia shared the memorable moment via Instagram.

In the mesmerizing shot, the athlete was spotted posing along a shiny gold staircase while she held on tightly to the railing with one hand.

Anastasia wore a glitzy, gem-embellished minidress that glistened in the light above her.

The cutesy piece featured a form-fitting waist that transitioned into a layered, loose fit at the bottom. The dress hugged the athlete perfectly, accentuating her long legs and tiny waist.

She accessorized with a pair of open-toed pumps with a bright pink hue which matched the tone of the handbag she held close to her body.

She also added a silver necklace and a flashy watch to give the ensemble a little extra flair.

She captioned the post, “Melbourne evenings 💖🧚🏻‍♀️✨.”

Anastasia Potapova promotes Nike during the Australian Open

In another recent Instagram post, Anastasia was photographed on the tennis court during her time at the Australian Open.

The Russian tennis pro made it to the second round of the Open while looking effortlessly gorgeous along the way.

For this particular post, Anastasia was spotted in a complete Nike ensemble, simultaneously promoting one of her favorite clothing companies.

In the first slide, the blonde beauty wore a multi-colored Nike tank that tightly formed to her upper body.

For the bottoms, Anastasia was styled in a purple pleated skirt. The skirt blew in the wind as she formed a fist with one hand while celebrating an epic shot.

Anastasia had her blonde locks thrown back into a bun while she sported a makeup-free face.

She simply captioned the post, “@australianopen 💜💙💖🦘🇦🇺😁.”

Even though Anastasia didn’t make it too far this time around, the tennis pro is just getting started.

The Russian beauty is currently ranked number 44 in the world, with hopes of going down the rank in the years to come.

Anastasia uses Instagram to keep fans up to date with her recent accomplishments and latest endeavors.