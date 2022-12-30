Russian ice skater Kamila Valieva recreates Jenna Ortega’s viral Wednesday dance on ice

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva incorporated Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance into her routine. Pic credit: @kamilavalieva26/Instagram/©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

The popularity and iconic nature of Jenna Ortega’s dance scene in the TV show Wednesday has now even reached Russia. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva recreated Ortega’s dance on ice while performing at the Russian Figure Skating Championships this week.

The 16-year-old Olympic skater nailed her tribute to Ortega’s Wednesday dance and the Addams family as a whole. Before hitting the ice, she donned a striking Wednesday Addams costume.

She wore the same gothic black dress with puffed sleeves that Wednesday (Ortega) donned for the dance scene. She also wore her hair in Wednesday’s characteristic pigtails and donned black eyeliner and blood-red lipstick.

Her routine started behind the walls of the ice rink. A hand bearing a resemblance to Thing from Wednesday pushed Valieva up from behind the wall and into the view of the audience.

With Danny Elfman’s Wednesday theme playing in the background, Valieva climbed over the wall and hit the ice. She skated several laps around the rink until the theme ended and transitioned into Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps.

Valieva halted in the middle of the ice rink and began to perform Ortega’s dance, move for move.

Kamila Valieva paid homage to Jenna Ortega’s dance

In line with Wednesday’s personality, Valieva did not crack a smile throughout the whole routine. She kept her face expressionless as she bobbed her shoulders, flailed her arms like a rag doll, and shuffled across the ice to recreate Ortega’s dance.

Kamila Valieva new ‘Wednesday Addams’ inspired gala program. 2022/2023. (Part 2 in comments) Congrats to her for placing 2nd in Russian Nats! #KamilaValieva #kamivalieva pic.twitter.com/c91H52nWF8 — Ms (@hazikeh) December 25, 2022

After finishing the dance, she continued skating to The Cramps while pulling off several clean Axel jumps and skating backward. However, she continued to incorporate some of Ortega’s dance moves in how she swung her arms and moved her body to the beat of the music.

The music transitioned one final time into Lady Gaga’s Blood Mary. Gaga’s Bloody Mary has been trending on TikTok as users began performing Wednesday’s dance to the backdrop of the tune.

Valieva’s use of a dance trend proved effective for her routine, as she scored second place in Russia’s 2022-2023 Championships. Meanwhile, the popularity of Wednesday has caused her performance to go viral on social media.

The young figure skater has been steeped in controversy since being at the center of an alleged doping scandal in the 2022 Olympic Games. While the incident is still under investigation, she made quite a comeback with her Wednesday-inspired performance.

The Wednesday dance trend explained

The dance that Valieva recreated has been a viral trend for weeks now. The dance was first introduced to viewers on November 23, when Wednesday premiered on Netflix.

In the fourth episode of the first season, “Woe What a Night,” Wednesday attends a dance with her friend, Tyler (Hunter Doohan). When Goo Goo Mucks starts playing, she launches into a very Wednesday kind of dance routine.

Ortega later explained that she choreographed the dance herself and pulled inspiration from gothic kids dancing in clubs and some rock singers from the 70s. The dance consists of several odd but mesmerizing movements that even a non-dancer can recreate.

At the time, the crew predicted that the dance would go viral, and it did. Thousands of TikTok users recreated it, including celebrities like Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and Camila Cabello.

Even though Wednesday is now over a month old, the trend shows no signs of slowing down and is still spreading worldwide, as evidenced by Valieva’s performance.