Rumer Willis stuns in her undies with soaking wet hair

Rumer Willis looking gorgeous and dreamy at Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Calling in 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Rumer Willis is fresh off her 34th birthday and looking more fierce than ever in a new, daring post wearing nothing but her undies and tank top.

The self-declared hedonist, AKA someone who believes in prioritizing pleasure over everything else in life, consistently stuns her 976k followers with beauty shots, and this is no exception.

Rumer posed for the mirror selfie in what appeared to be her bedroom, using the moody filter to give the photo a crisp, fall look.

It’s unclear if she had just stepped out of the shower, but Rumer’s voluminous strawberry blonde tresses were soaking wet, and she wasn’t fully dressed.

Clearly feeling pumpkin spice season, Rumer captioned the post, “New @shoparq giving me all the fall vibes,” and even added a cute autumn tree sticker to the story.

The talented actress and singer unveiled her beautiful curves in organic cotton undies and a matching cropped tank by ARQ.

Pic credit: @rumerwillis/Instagram

In addition to this image, the daughter of Hollywood legends Demi Moore and Bruce Willis also posted a string of other photos to her Instagram Story in the last 24 hours that perfectly illustrated her positive mindset and hilarious sense of humor.

Rumer also took time in her Instagram Stories to show appreciation for her “favorite human,” musician Derek Richard Thomas.

Pic credit: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer shared an intimate post with Derek Richard Thomas for National Boyfriend Day

Rumer and Derek first sparked rumors of a relationship earlier this summer, and after a steamy kiss during a recent trip to New York City, they finally made it official.

The love birds appear happier than ever on social media, with Rumer sharing an intimate post where she honored him on National Boyfriend Day.

Pic credit: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer shows off her figure in a stunning crocheted bikini

If you can’t get enough of Rumer, have no fear because she hasn’t been shy when it comes to turning up the heat these days.

Just a few weeks ago, she posted a photo from her shoot with The House Magazine wearing a gorgeous crocheted bikini that left her followers wanting more.

The crocheted outfit featured a colorful design and showed off Rumer’s toned physique as she posed for the publication.

Once again, Rumer expressed to her followers that she’s in a great place, captioning the post, “Feeling so grateful and lucky and insanely happy…..☀️”.