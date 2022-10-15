Rumer Willis shows off her toned abs in her new “uniform.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Rumer Willis gave viewers a peek at her toned midriff as she showed off her new outfit which she called a “uniform.”

The 34-year-old actress posed for a mirror selfie in her bedroom to show off her outfit. Her bed, as well as her pet cat, could be seen in the background of the photo.

Her outfit consisted of an oversized gray blazer with a partially unbuttoned dress shirt beneath it. For her bottoms, she wore a pair of white shorts to match her shirt.

Willis finished her look with a pair of white Converse high tops and wore her hair in a braid wrapped around her head.

She posed with one hand in her pocket and the other holding up her phone. Her phone partially covered her face as she looked down at its screen for the photo.

Willis credited The Frankie Shop with helping her nab her get-up.

Rumer Willis looked stunning in her “uniform”

Willis looked stunning in her unique uniform as she showed off her toned abs and long legs.

Pic credit: @rumerwillis/Instagram

She also shared a separate collection of photos that captured her outfit from a different perspective. However, she chose to ditch the blazer for these photos.

Rumer captured herself lounging outdoors in her white shorts and white shirt with the sleeves rolled up and the bottom unbuttoned to show off her midriff.

In the post, she mused about posting weekly updates on her other Instagram account, @rumerhasit. The page is a collection of all her favorite things such as skincare and bedding.

So far, she hasn’t posted much on the page, with the account only boasting nine posts. Each post shows a different part of her, and if you look at them all next to each other, it makes up a full portrait of her.

Even though the page is a bit sparse, Rumer is considering elevating it a bit with weekly updates, as she seems to have a lot she wants to share.

Willis showed vocal range with late-night tunes

Willis has predominantly made her career from acting and modeling. She followed in her parents’ footsteps by going down the acting route.

Willis is the oldest daughter of actor Bruce Willis and actress Demi Moore. Her very first role was alongside her mother in the 1995 film, Now and Then.

She has also starred in Hostage, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 90210. Additionally, she has dabbled in reality television including winning season 20 of Dancing with the Stars.

However, she also took to Instagram to show that she can act, dance, and sing. Rumer posted a late-night video of herself singing Adele’s I Drink Wine and proved she has an incredible vocal range.

Willis hasn’t professionally entered the music industry or produced an album yet, like her sister Scout. However, she has a talent for singing and even appeared in The Masked Singer as The Lion.

It remains to be seen if she’ll pursue singing professionally one day, or if it’s just something she saves for late nights and to brighten crummy days.