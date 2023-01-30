Rumer Willis shows off growing baby bump

Rumer Willis has been glowing since she announced her pregnancy. The 34-year-old was spotted at the celebrity hotspot Erewhon, an upscale grocery store in Los Angeles, looking stunning.

The mom-to-be was out wearing an all-beige look. She wore a button-up crop top that featured a deep-v neckline. Over it, she had on an oversized cardigan, perfect for the January weather.

To accentuate her baby bump, she paired the top with a form-fitting pencil skirt that pulled the look together.

To accessorize, she wore thick tortoiseshell glasses, a beaded white necklace, multiple earrings, and a canvas tote bag.

She put her curls into a loose ponytail to keep the focus on her gorgeous features.

She appeared makeup-free and embraced the natural look for her casual outing.

Rumer announced her pregnancy announced last month via Instagram. This is the first child for both the actress and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

Rumer Willis unveils her new hair color with Nutrafol

Rumer Willis has always felt free to switch up her looks and take her fans for the ride. The actress has dyed her hair many different colors including black, red, and even blonde. For the fall, it was no surprise when she announced to her 993,000+ Instagram followers that she was going to the salon to become a brunette.

With all of these hair colors, many fans wonder how she has such healthy hair despite all the changes she’s made. She decided to explain the reason, crediting it to the brand she’s working with, Nutrafol.

“I’m so delighted that I have the freedom to play with color because I take such good care of my hair and take @nutrafol every day,” she told her followers. “My hair is the longest and healthiest It’s been in years, don’t let the curls deceive you my hair is deceptively long.”

Nutrafol is a science-based supplement that is used to aid in hair health and hair loss. Their products focus on the different life stages, gender, and hair needs of the customer to create the best supplements for everyone.

Rumer Willis poses with her sister, Scout Willis, in a gorgeous two-piece set

Holidays are known to bring families together, so it’s no surprise that the famous sisters Rumer and Scout Willis came together to enjoy each other’s company.

Despite the cold weather, Rumer posed in the snowy forest in a chic co-ord that fit her perfectly. The House Bunny actress wore a loose black crop top with matching black pants.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore black boots and thick sunglasses to complete the look.

Her sister, Scout, on the other hand, kept warm with a gorgeous yellow outfit. She wore an oversized teddy jacket with a yellow puffer vest over it. She paired it with yellow straight-leg pants that fit her perfectly.