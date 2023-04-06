Actor Rumer Willis is currently pregnant with her first child and appears to be in the last trimester of her pregnancy.

The 90210 star revealed she was expecting in December 2022 with her partner, singer Derek Richard Thomas.

For her latest Instagram post, Rumer shows off her growing baby bump while announcing her collaboration with the clothing brand NakedCashmere.

“I am creating a capsule collection for mamas and babies with the most cozy and glorious goodies,” she wrote in her caption.

“This is truly and dream come true and a long time in the making. I can’t wait to share with you all!” Rumer continued.

In the span of eight hours, her upload racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 200 comments, proving to be popular with her million followers.

Rumer Willis wows in a stunning black-and-white image

Rumer looked beautiful in an oversized white sweater for her most recent Instagram share. She teamed the ensemble with a long thick material skirt that featured a long train and a thigh-high slit.

Rumer went barefoot for the occasion and styled her brunette curly hair with a side part.

Captured from head to toe in front of a plain white backdrop, Rumer lifted her jumper and showed off her growing baby bump.

Holding onto her stomach with one hand and the top of her skirt with the other, she looked softly at the camera lens.

As of this writing, it is unknown when the 34-year-old is due.

In the tags, Rumer credited her “magical friend and fellow mama,” Zoey Grossman, for the photography.

Rumer Willis’ beauty secrets

In 2016, Rumer opened up about her beauty secrets and routine to E! News.

According to the actor, drinking water is her best non-product beauty tip, and it helps with having better skin.

Regarding her everyday makeup look, Rumer revealed that she loves a very light bronzer and a little bit of eyeliner on the top.

She insists you shouldn’t wear too much makeup during the day but enjoys wearing red lipstick in the evening.

During an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop, Rumer expressed that self-care routines don’t “always have to be so heavy or deep—it’s whatever makes you feel good.”

To set the mood, she goes on a “full-on private date night where I light candles, do a hair treatment, read in the bathtub for hours, and just disappear from everyone,”