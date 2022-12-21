Rumer Willis is pregnant, expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis has announced the pregnancy of her first child. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Rumer Willis, the oldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

While Demi and Bruce share three children together, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, the baby will be the former couple’s first grandchild.

The actress announced the exciting news on Tuesday with a joint carousel of black-and-white photos to her Instagram feed.

The photos showed off Rumer’s visible pregnancy as an excited Derek wrapped his arms around her baby bump.

The mom-to-be also shared a gorgeous silhouette of her as she stood in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with multiple orchid petals at the forefront.

While she only chose to caption the photos with a simple “sprouting leaves” emoji, the message was clear to her followers as they flooded the post with congratulations.

Along with many supportive friends, some family members joined in right away to show how happy they were for the couple.

Rumer’s sister, Scout LaRue Willis, commented, “I feel so good, What a joyful hard launch party.”

Pic credit: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Rumer’s mom also had to let her know that she loved her – before sharing her newest, self-proclaimed title.

Pic credit: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Demi took to her own Instagram with the same carousel of photos that Rumer shared, except she used her caption to let her followers know that she was “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era 🌱.”

There’s no doubt that Rumer and Bruce are looking forward to being grandparents for the first time!

Rumer recently confirmed relationship with Derek Richard Thomas

While Derek may have shared the news sooner, it was only a few weeks ago that Rumer officially launched her relationship with Derek through a series of Instagram photos.

Rumer posed alongside the singer as the two smiled and shared a kiss in a snowy outdoor setting.

Derek, who is the Vista Kicks frontman, is also a producer for The Hail Maries.

In August, Derek shared a birthday post for Rumer, in which he said that she has filled his life with “joy and peace” in such a short amount of time.

“Thank you for being you 😘 you’re a magical human I’m so glad you came into my life,” he wrote.

While there is no official timeline as to when the pair first got together, the two can be linked back to May, when Rumer first shared an appreciation post for Derek after singing alongside him at a concert.

Now, the couple seems more excited than ever as they get ready to welcome their first child into the world.

Congratulations to Rumer and Derek!