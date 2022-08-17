Rumer Willis in birthday bikini celebrates good luck

Rumer Willis close up. Pic credit: @rumerwillis/Instagram

Demi Moore‘s daughter Rumer Willis is in her birthday bikini and she’s counting her lucky stars.

The actress and Andie Swim promo face turned 34 years old yesterday, marking her big day with an Instagram share that even kicked off topless.

Sharing a gallery of photos as she celebrated turning another year older, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star delighted fans by posing in only jeans to begin with.

Rumer’s opening shot showed her posing against a cloudy sky and with her fiery red hair blowing in the wind – fans saw the star in only high-waisted jeans.

Offering more color with a swipe right, Rumer posed from an edgy trailer while in the desert, here showing off her toned figure in a knitted and crochet bikini in multicolor shades. She also added in cute and high-waisted short shorts to semi-match her swim top.

Further photos showed off the swimwear and the fun setting, with one image seeing Rumer modeling a floral and statement shirt with a high neck and massive shoulder details. “Feeling so grateful and lucky and insanely happy….,” a caption read.

Demi Moore shares epic throwback for Rumer Willis’ birthday

Quick to mark Rumer’s birthday on Instagram was mom Demi, 59. Sharing a throwback of herself with Rumer, the Indecent Proposal star gushed over her, writing:

“My sweet Rumer. Happy Birthday my angel! As you have blossomed into this elegant, beautiful, feminine, intelligent, soulful, creative, talented woman, know you will always be my little girl. I love you and wish you the best new year!!”

Rumer Willis still loving herself amid Cuup hate

In 2021, Rumer sparked hate over a lingerie campaign for Cuup. She posed in a skimpy yellow underwear to shout out the popular brand, writing: “Thank you to the lovely ladies at @cuup for capturing me and my sweet Dolores. And for a great conversation about self love, appreciating my curls, how to help the younger generation to learn to accept and celebrate your body in all its many forms.”

In a separate share, the star was forced to defend herself and her decision to show off her figure in lingerie, saying that it had taken her years to accept herself – she didn’t take the hate lying down.

Clapping back, she wrote: “This is not about sex, it’s not about staying relevant or garnering attention. I truly could care less about those things and to be perfectly honest I don’t have the time or energy to waste on that Bull****.”

Rumer is shared with Demi and A-Lister father Bruce Willis.