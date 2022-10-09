Rumer Willis goes braless in plunging top to plug hair brand

Rumer Willis looked stunning as she went braless for a new snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Rumer Willis took the plunge yesterday as she went braless in a daring top to promote a luxury haircare brand.

The stunning 34-year-old daughter of legendary actor Bruce Willis took to her Instagram Stories to post an update on an Olaplex product she was loving.

In the post, the actress included a selfie of herself in a pink floral top which featured a plunging neckline, revealing her bare chest as she went braless for the daring snap.

She lounged on an outdoor couch and rested her head in her hand as her wet locks dried in the sunshine. The star was a dead ringer for famous mother Demi Moore as she snapped the image looking barefaced and gorgeous.

She accessorized by adorning multiple earrings in both ears, two gold bracelets on her wrist, and a nose ring.

Rumer wrote on the social media post, “Rumer Has It: Friday Favourites @olaplex Nº.4C,” a product she had presumably just used in her hair.

The product in question was the Olaplex Nº.4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo, a shampoo designed to deeply cleanse the scalp, removing buildup and leaving behind soft and shiny hair.

The star’s gorgeous red locks are often the focal point of her social media posts, as she proved recently by posting a snap of her newly cut hair.

The photo showed Rumer posing against a wooden background, her hair styled into two braids and her bangs freshly blown out. She captioned it, “Fresh Chop ✂️.”

Rumer shows off her figure in a stunning crocheted bikini

Rumer’s long locks were hard to miss in a series of images she posted from a photoshoot she took part in for The House Magazine.

The opening shot showed her topless and posing against a cloudy sky with her fiery red hair blowing in the wind, rocking only a pair of blue high-waisted jeans.

A swipe right saw Rumer posed from a retro desert trailer, showing off her toned figure in a knitted and crochet bikini in multicolor shades. She also added cute and high-waisted short shorts to semi-match her swim top.

Other photos showed off the swimwear and the fun setting, with one image seeing Rumer modeling a floral and statement shirt with a high neck and massive shoulder details. “Feeling so grateful and lucky and insanely happy….,” a caption read.

Rumer celebrated partner Derek Richard Thomas on National Boyfriend Day

Rumer recently stepped out with musician Derek Richard Thomas, who has since been confirmed as her new love.

The couple first sparked rumors of a relationship earlier this summer, and after a steamy kiss during a recent trip to New York City, they finally made it official.

They both appear happier than ever on social media, with Rumer sharing an intimate post where she celebrated him on National Boyfriend Day.

The actress shared some sweet filtered snaps of the pair together and tagged him in the post.